Heatwave: the simple gesture with the tongue that helps to cool down

Well-being
Émilie Laurent
Rouler la langue pour fraîcheur yoga
Designed by Magnific

The heatwaves affecting much of Europe seem endless. And even though this oppressive heat persists, the body struggles to adjust. To cool down, people wave fans, make ice necklaces, and spray themselves with mist. This yoga teacher, however, has another, more unusual technique: she rolls her tongue to recalibrate her body to room temperature.

Sītali breathing, a magic formula for cooling down

The heatwave is relentless, making us feel like we've landed in the movie "Groundhog Day." Every outing feels like an ordeal by fire. The asphalt is like burning embers, the air is more stifling than desert air, and the slightest step turns our bodies into puddles. This heat is almost apocalyptic. Even the thermometer no longer has enough numbers to accurately measure the temperature in the sun.

Some choose to remain huddled in the dark, while others are forced to brave this oppressive atmosphere to go to work or keep appointments. In this weather that melts plastic chairs and is hot enough to fry an egg, the body longs to migrate to the ice floes. Except that current technology doesn't yet allow us to teleport to another continent, nor to lock ourselves in a cryogenic capsule.

So we make do with what we have: portable fans, neck warmers that blow cool air, misting sprays… Every item, from a paper magazine to a briefcase, also becomes an improvised fan. Content creator @intuitibelle, who is a paragon of wisdom, has a rather special technique for lowering her body temperature. She makes what looks like a grimace. Yoga enthusiasts know that it's much more than a funny expression. It's an effective "yogic hack" with a name: Sitali breathing. A Sanskrit term that literally means "cool."

A yoga-inspired technique that's easy to reproduce

Rest assured: you don't need to be an expert to try this type of breathing, which feels like having built-in air conditioning. It's simpler than doing a headstand or the crow pose. You just need to be flexible with your tongue to try this little oral exercise. "You roll your tongue, you inhale gently… and boom: super cool air comes in. Like a mini fan in your mouth," explains the creator of this video.

This slight tongue contortion, which was almost a schoolyard challenge back in the day, allows you to feel fresh air entering your body. It creates a sort of "passage." To optimize this movement, you inhale slowly through this tube formed with your tongue, retract your tongue, and close your mouth. Then you exhale gently through your nose. There's also a variation for people who have never managed to curl their tongue this way and who believe it's a gift of nature. Here's how to do it for those who have been stuck in a rut since elementary school:

  • The lips remain slightly parted.
  • The teeth are almost touching
  • We inhale gently through our teeth, producing a slight whistling sound.
  • Then exhale through your nose

What it actually brings to the body

It's hard to imagine making this unusual facial expression on a crowded subway or in the middle of a dense crowd. You'd be afraid of looking like a complete oddity or being misinterpreted. Yet, it would be a shame to skip this little gesture for fear of looking ridiculous or being judged.

Behind this challenge of early childhood lies, above all, a therapeutic grimace that resonates deeply within the body. "It's an ancient pranayama that helps lower body temperature, calm the nerves, soothe the mind (and strong emotions), and improve digestion," explains this coach, proving that peace is neither a lost illusion nor the lure of self-help books.

Beyond bringing out our inner child, this little tongue movement proves just how much this organ can soothe the body. To calm the vagus nerve , some wellness specialists even stick out their tongue daily. It's a relaxation ritual among many others. Here's a good reason to use your tongue for something other than vacation selfies.

Émilie Laurent
Émilie Laurent
A wordsmith, I juggle stylistic devices and hone the art of feminist punchlines on a daily basis. In the course of my articles, my slightly romantic writing style offers you some truly captivating surprises. I revel in unraveling complex issues, like a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. Gender minorities, equality, body diversity… A journalist on the edge, I dive headfirst into topics that ignite debate. A workaholic, my keyboard is often put to the test.
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