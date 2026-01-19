Search here...

What our constant exhaustion really hides (and how to overcome it)

Well-being
Fabienne Ba.
Our constant exhaustion reflects much more than simple fatigue: it is a complex symptom combining mental overload, social pressure, and a loss of meaning. Faced with this modern-day affliction, cultivating creativity and establishing healthy self-discipline can pave the way to lasting well-being.

Where does this feeling of exhaustion come from?

Widespread exhaustion, described by sociologists as the "fatigue of the century," stems from information overload, hyperconnectivity, constant performance pressure, and also from increasing sedentary lifestyles and isolation. Social media amplifies this phenomenon, reinforcing the feeling of always being "behind" or inadequate in the face of an unattainable ideal. At work, digitalization, the multiplication of tasks, and the blurred lines between professional and personal life exacerbate this chronic fatigue. This context fuels anxiety, demotivation, and, when these underlying causes are not addressed, a very real risk of burnout.

The mirages of passive rest and "bed rotting"

The trend of " bed rotting," or lying down all day scrolling or watching series, represents a false solution: a break that, instead of recharging energy, reinforces physical and mental inertia. This search for a reassuring cocoon becomes harmful when it becomes a habit, leading to the stagnation of body and mind and making it harder to regain vitality.

Breaking free from the spiral: creativity and discipline as antidotes

To reignite energy, neuroscience and psychology agree: we must nurture movement, even through small daily actions. Developing a creative project, whether it involves writing, drawing, cooking, or sports, boosts motivation and fosters a sense of accomplishment. Discipline—far from being a constraint, but rather a flexible framework—helps establish dedicated time for creativity or physical activity, breaking the cycle of apathy. Everyone must find their own rhythm, experiment with different routines to discover what motivates them, and value progress, not perfection.

Reconnecting with oneself and with meaning

Reconnecting with your needs, your body, and your true desires allows you to escape the constant flow of external demands. Moving, even a little, meditating, meeting others, or immersing yourself in a meaningful project are all ways to gradually regain authentic and lasting energy. This shift to action, however discreet, restores confidence and the joy of living each day.

Our constant exhaustion reflects a profound imbalance between the demands of modern society and our fundamental needs. Rather than succumbing to passivity, cultivating creativity and establishing flexible personal discipline are powerful ways to revitalize our energy. Rediscovering the joy of movement, creation, and dedicating time to ourselves allows us to break the vicious cycle of fatigue and reconnect with what gives meaning to our lives.

I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
