Do you feel exhausted? This sleep disorder might be the cause.

Do you feel like you spend your nights staring at the ceiling, even though your alarm clock shows a reasonable number of hours of sleep? This persistent fatigue isn't necessarily a sign of a failing body. It could instead reveal a still-unrecognized sleep disorder that blurs the line between what you feel and what your body is actually experiencing.

When the brain and perception are no longer in agreement

Paradoxical insomnia, sometimes called "sleep misperception," is based on a surprising discrepancy: you are asleep, but you are convinced of the opposite. Objectively, your body is resting, your brain is going through different sleep phases, but subjectively, you have the sensation of being awake all night.

The result: a feeling of profound exhaustion, accompanied by incomprehension and sometimes a certain guilt, as if your body were "betraying" you. Yet, your body is doing its best. It continues to function, to recover, to support you, even when your mind doubts you. This idea is essential: your body is not against you; it is working with consistency and kindness.

What science has revealed

Scientific research has shed light on this perplexing phenomenon. In 2018, Australian researcher Hannah Scott observed a patient connected to an electroencephalogram (EEG). The data showed deep, stable sleep, while the woman claimed to have remained awake. This experiment reinforced the idea that the brain can sometimes navigate in a hybrid state, where some areas remain active while others are fully at rest.

According to American neuroscientists, many people suffering from insomnia actually sleep almost as much as those without any particular disorder. The difference lies in perception. New brain imaging techniques have revealed that certain brain regions can maintain high activity throughout the night, thus perpetuating this feeling of wakefulness. Your mind is alert, but your body is recovering.

An intense and often minimized emotional experience

Paradoxical insomnia isn't simply a matter of sleep hours. It also affects self-esteem and body image. Those affected describe intense fatigue, discouragement, and sometimes anticipatory anxiety about going to bed. You may feel like you never truly rest, as if your body is rejecting the comfort of sleep.

It's important to remember that this feeling is legitimate. Your experience deserves to be heard, without judgment. Feeling tired doesn't mean you're weak or that your body isn't functioning properly. It simply means that your perception of rest is altered.

Compassionate approaches to regain confidence

The good news is that effective solutions exist. Cognitive behavioral therapy specifically designed for insomnia is now one of the most recommended methods. It aims to ease the relationship with sleep, deconstruct anxious thoughts, and restore a calm and confident relationship with your body.

Among the techniques used, some even encourage you to stop "wanting to sleep at all costs." By ceasing to fight sleepiness, stress decreases, leaving more room for natural sleep that respects your needs. This approach may seem counterintuitive, but it's based on a simple idea: the more you allow yourself to let go, the more your body can express its innate ability to rest.

Reconciling body and mind

Paradoxical insomnia reminds us that sleep isn't just about numbers or nighttime performance. It's an intimate experience, influenced by emotions, thoughts, and how you perceive your own body. By cultivating a gentler, more trusting relationship with yourself, it becomes possible to transform these nights of frustration into a space of reconciliation.

In short, your body deserves your respect and patience. Even when you doubt it, it continues to carry you, night after night. And sometimes, the first step toward better rest begins simply with this recognition.