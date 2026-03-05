Cholesterol: This amount of sleep could protect your heart, according to a cardiologist

We often talk about a balanced diet and physical activity to manage cholesterol. Another, sometimes underestimated, factor could make all the difference: sleep. According to cardiologists, the length of your nights plays a significant role in the balance of your heart and metabolism.

7 to 9 a.m.: the fork that supports the heart

Sleep isn't just about recovering after a busy day. During the night, your body works actively, particularly to regulate cholesterol. Cardiologist Dr. Nivee Amin reminds us that the body metabolizes some lipids during sleep. This is why some cholesterol medications are prescribed in the evening: they work when the body naturally regulates lipid production.

Experts generally agree on an ideal amount of sleep for adults: between 7 and 9 hours per night. Staying within this range helps maintain hormonal and metabolic balance, two key elements for managing LDL, often called "bad" cholesterol, which is implicated in cardiovascular disease. In short, giving your body enough rest can help it better manage these essential internal processes.

When lack of sleep disrupts the balance

Too little sleep doesn't just cause fatigue. It can also disrupt how your body processes sugars and fats. When sleep is lacking, metabolism becomes less efficient. The body may then have more difficulty regulating certain parameters, including cholesterol.

Sleep also influences your daily habits. A restful night's sleep often gives you the energy you need to be active, cook, make more balanced food choices, and take care of yourself. Conversely, chronic fatigue can lead to cravings for sugary or fatty foods, which tend to negatively impact your lipid profile. In fact, some scientific studies have observed that insufficient sleep is associated with an increase in LDL cholesterol as well as various metabolic imbalances.

Sleeping too long is not necessarily the solution

While lack of sleep can disrupt metabolic balance, sleeping much more than necessary is also not ideal. A Japanese study showed that sleeping less than 5 hours per night, but also more than 8 hours, could be associated with higher LDL cholesterol levels. Researchers believe these extreme durations could reflect broader metabolic or health disturbances, although the precise mechanisms remain to be clarified.

The goal is not to spend more hours in bed, but to aim for a regular duration that suits your rhythm. For most adults, the range of 7 to 9 hours seems to best support cardiovascular health.

Stress, the other piece of the puzzle

It's impossible to talk about sleep without mentioning stress. Cardiologists remind us that chronic stress stimulates the production of hormones that can raise blood pressure and accelerate heart rate. The problem is that stress also disrupts sleep. And when nights become irregular or too short, metabolic imbalances can worsen. It's a vicious cycle that can be difficult to break.

Working on stress management can therefore have an indirect positive effect on your cholesterol. Physical activity, relaxation, breathing exercises, reading, or a calming bedtime routine can help your body slow down and promote more restful sleep.

In summary, excess LDL cholesterol can promote plaque buildup in the arteries and increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. Sleep is not a waste of time; it's a time when your body takes care of you. By aiming for 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, you provide your body with the ideal conditions to function at its own pace and support your long-term cardiovascular health.