Grandparents who are involved with their grandchildren may be less exposed to cognitive decline

Recent research highlights a link between grandparental involvement in childcare and better cognitive health in old age. According to this study, being a caring grandparent could help preserve certain brain functions over time.

A study of thousands of grandparents

The findings are based on an analysis of data from 2,887 grandparents, all over 50 years old, with an average age of 67, from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing . Participants reported on the frequency and nature of the care they provided to their grandchildren, such as playing with them, helping with homework, preparing meals, or providing regular babysitting.

Preserved cognitive functions

The results show that grandparents who regularly care for their grandchildren score higher on memory and verbal fluency tests than those who do not. These cognitive benefits persist even after accounting for age, health status, and other factors, suggesting a robust association between family involvement and brain health.

Quality of engagement is more important than frequency or type of care

Researchers emphasize that the quality of the grandparenting experience appears to be more important than the frequency of childcare or specific activities undertaken with grandchildren. Thus, it is not so much the number of hours spent as the overall nature of the engagement that is linked to the observed cognitive benefits.

Effects more pronounced in grandmothers

The study also reveals that cognitive benefits are particularly pronounced in grandmothers, who show a less marked decline in memory and verbal fluency than their less involved counterparts.

Limits and perspectives of research

The study authors reiterate that these results do not definitively prove a causal link between grandchild care and the prevention of cognitive decline. They emphasize the need for further research to better understand the underlying mechanisms and determine whether other family or contextual factors influence this association.

A beneficial active social and mental role

According to researchers , caring for grandchildren represents a stimulating form of social engagement that could help maintain mental abilities in older adults. This study adds to other research suggesting that an active social life and intergenerational interactions can contribute to healthier cognitive aging.

Far from being a simple childcare solution for parents, grandparents' involvement with their grandchildren appears to be a genuine driver of cognitive well-being for seniors. While further studies are needed, these initial findings reinforce the idea that intergenerational bonds are an asset for all generations – an emotional, social, and perhaps neuroprotective advantage.