Why this sleeping position could be the worst for your back

You might love curling up on your stomach to fall asleep. The feeling of being enveloped, the impression of total relaxation… in the moment, comfort seems guaranteed. Yet, this very common position could well be the least kind to your back.

When the column loses its beautiful alignment

Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the prone position, is often criticized by back specialists. Why? Because it disrupts the natural alignment of the spine. Lying this way, your torso sinks into the mattress under your body weight. As a result, your lower back arches more than necessary. This increased lumbar curve compresses the intervertebral discs and puts prolonged strain on the ligaments. Meanwhile, the deep back muscles remain tense to compensate.

If your mattress is rather soft, the effect can be even more pronounced. The spine is no longer in its neutral axis, and this repeated mechanical stress can, in the long run, lead to stiffness and pain upon waking. Your back deserves a posture that respects its natural shape and structural strength.

A neck in forced rotation all night

Another major challenge of the prone position is breathing. To be able to inhale freely, you are forced to turn your head to the side . And not just a little: the cervical vertebrae are in maximum rotation for several hours.

This prolonged twisting can irritate the small joints in the neck and tighten the cervical muscles. Over time, this can lead to neck pain, headaches, or even tingling sensations in the shoulders or arms.

If you already suffer from neck pain or a sensitive neck disc, this posture can perpetuate a cycle of tension and inflammation. Your neck, like your back, benefits from moving in a harmonious alignment, without excessive strain.

Joints put to use

The spine isn't the only part of the body affected. When lying on your stomach, you often adopt asymmetrical positions: one leg raised, an arm tucked under the pillow, the pelvis slightly shifted. These small imbalances create additional tension in the hips, shoulders, and sacroiliac joints. The muscles around the shoulder blades, trapezius, and glutes can then become overworked.

Upon waking, this can manifest as diffuse aches and pains, a feeling of stiffness or discomfort. Your body is strong, adaptable, capable of incredible resilience, but night after night, these micro-stresses eventually take their toll.

More environmentally friendly alternatives

Fortunately, other positions are more supportive of the natural balance of your figure.

Sleeping on your back generally allows the spine to remain more neutral, provided you choose a pillow that is neither too thick nor too flat. Adding a pillow under your knees can help relieve pressure on your lower back.

Lying on your side is also a protective option. With a pillow filling the space between your shoulder and head, and a cushion between your knees to align your pelvis, you limit excessive twisting and arching. Your body can then relax into a more fluid and natural alignment.

Change gently, without rushing things.

Giving up sleeping on your stomach doesn't necessarily happen overnight. Your nighttime habits are ingrained, and your body has its preferences. To ease the transition, you can place a pillow behind your back when you're on your side to prevent you from unconsciously rolling over. A pillow between your knees also improves stability and comfort. Some people also choose to gradually reduce the thickness of the pillow they use when sleeping on their stomach before completely changing their sleeping position.

Ultimately, the idea isn't to make you feel guilty, but to listen to your body with kindness. While sleeping on your stomach may seem pleasant in the moment, this position places a series of mechanical stresses on your spine, neck, and joints. By gradually adopting a more neutral posture, you provide your back with a more supportive environment. Your body carries you every day; offering it restful and peaceful nights is an investment in your long-term comfort and your energy upon waking.