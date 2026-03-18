"Cortisol detox": a fad or a genuine bodily need?

Cortisol, a word once reserved for medical jargon, is now one of the most popular hashtags on TikTok. This hormone, once confined to scientific journals, is now public enemy number one. Internet users blame it for their insomnia, mood swings, and low libido. So they embark on "cortisol detoxes" to "rebalance their body and mind."

What exactly is cortisol?

Everyone's talking about it now. On social media, this term, once understood only by medical students and thesis authors, is the focus of attention, and not necessarily for the right reasons. Because no, cortisol isn't just another beauty tech invention, nor is it a lab-created ingredient to add a few years to your life. It's not a contagious virus either, even if internet users are chasing it away like the flu in the middle of winter.

Cortisol, the dopamine antagonist, is the body's invisible poison, the bane of well-being. At least, that's how internet users describe it, spreading misinformation about it. If this word is still unfamiliar to you, you probably aren't very tech-savvy or particularly interested in health magazine headlines. Cortisol, also known as the stress hormone, is all over TikTok and portrayed as a troublemaker. Yet, it's not entirely malevolent.

It's what regulates your blood pressure, prevents you from catching all the germs floating around on public transport, and protects you from minor injuries with an anti-inflammatory response. It's also what gets you out of bed every morning and gives you the energy to run for your bus when you're running late.

The "cortisol detox": a myth more than a reality

Internet users, embarking on a little spring cleaning of their bodies, are doing "cortisol detoxes." As if it were a toxin easily eliminated. However, cortisol doesn't disappear overnight like a heavy meal accompanied by purifying herbal tea. The "cortisol detox," which almost takes the form of a spiritual retreat, is actually a misnomer. It's simply impossible from a physiological standpoint. Trying to eliminate cortisol from your body would be like removing the leavening agent from bread or the flour from pasta: you're removing an essential element for their very existence.

Those who swap vigorous exercise for gentle stretching and open books instead of turning on the TV, hoping to rid themselves of cortisol, are far from realizing that this same hormone is a veritable "fuel." "Cortisol helps mobilize energy reserves, strengthen the immune system, reduce inflammation, and divert energy away from digestion, reproduction, and growth," explained Jeffrey Blumberg, a research professor at Tufts' Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. There's also a less "barbaric" trick to coexisting with this hormone rather than being controlled by it.

Regulating cortisol levels, the really good idea

While "cortisol detox" is more of a marketing slogan than a scientific reality, you can still regain control of this hormone, which unfairly gets the bad rap. The goal isn't to eliminate the hormone, but to prevent it from remaining elevated for too long. When constantly stimulated by a stressful lifestyle, the body can become exhausted and develop particularly debilitating symptoms. Cushing's syndrome is the most extreme example.

Under normal circumstances, cortisol follows a precise rhythm: it rises in the morning to help us start the day, then gradually decreases throughout the day. However, chronic stress, insufficient sleep, mental overload, or excessive screen time can disrupt this natural balance. It is at this point that some people experience persistent fatigue, irritability, or sleep disturbances.

Experts agree on one thing: rather than talking about "detox," it's more accurate to speak of "regulation." And the good news is that this can be achieved through simple actions, often much more accessible than the overpriced wellness programs sold on social media. "There's no miracle cure for regulating cortisol levels , but we do have well-known stress management strategies, including a healthy diet, regular physical activity, and the practice of meditation or mindfulness," the expert explains.

In short, the famous "cortisol detox" may not exist, but the desire to take care of one's nervous system is very real. And if this trend has at least one merit, it's that it reminds us that rest, calm , and listening to ourselves are not luxuries… but genuine needs.