This age-old wellness habit has been revived on TikTok.

In the age of golden milk, ube lattes, matcha, and ginger shots, another virtuous beverage is making its way into our palms. And it contains no electrolytes, no nutrients, and no lemon. Drinking hot water, purified of all flavorings and free of tea bags, is the new wellness prescription 2.0. A practice inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, which has gone viral.

Drinking raw hot water, a gesture that has gone viral

On TikTok, users are ditching detox juices, energy-boosting smoothies, and fountains of youth to sip from mugs filled with lukewarm water. And no, it's not in response to some dubious challenge pushing the limits of their oral tolerance. They're boiling the kettle not to prepare an "easy digestion " herbal tea or an invigorating brew. But to drink pure hot water, without any added ingredients. In their mugs, there's no lemon juice, no herbal powders, and no diluted collagen. There's nothing but water.

It's the latest wellness craze. Instead of enjoying a strong coffee or a drink worthy of a trendy coffee shop, influencers are content with room-temperature water. Neither cold nor scalding hot. At a time when store shelves are overflowing daily with health drinks made from obscure roots, rare plants, and promising micronutrients, they're yearning for a more minimalist skincare routine. You're probably wondering why these self-proclaimed spiritual gurus of the internet are inflicting such a punishment on themselves.

Drinking hot, undiluted water, devoid of taste or color, might seem like a hoax at first glance. Yet, it's quite serious. When you understand the effects of this gentle shower on the body, you easily get past your initial hesitation and forget your preconceptions. And while internet users may think they've made a discovery, in reality, drinking hot water is a widespread practice in traditional Chinese medicine.

The unexpected benefits of hot water on the body

Drinking hot water instead of your beloved coffee might not sound very appealing. Yet, it's undoubtedly the body's favorite beverage, leaving it completely revitalized. Forget artificial fuels that give the illusion of energy but cause energy crashes. Hot water is a cascade of benefits for the body, sweeping away all those annoying little daily ailments. The best solution to chronic problems is often the simplest.

Content creator @roro_youraznbigsis , who was introduced to traditional Chinese medicine at a young age, is convinced that hot water is a remedy in its own right. In fact, her palate is well-versed in its benefits, as she constantly praises this ordinary beverage with its extraordinary properties. "If you have bloating, drink hot water. If you have menstrual cramps, drink hot water. If you're always cold, drink hot water. If you have skin problems, drink hot water. In the morning, when you wake up, drink hot water. And your life will change. You'll feel better," she argues.

Hot water also carries a particular, almost spiritual, symbolism. "In traditional Chinese medicine, it's important to regulate body temperature because good circulation and warmth promote the flow of qi, or vital energy," explains acupuncturist Tsao-Lin E. Moy to Bustle . Conversely, drinks loaded with ice cubes, like iced lattes or cortisol cocktails , cause an internal thermal shock that slows down all the body's functions.

How to make this ritual more appealing

On paper, drinking a simple cup of hot water might seem a little austere. After all, we're used to indulgent drinks, fragrant flavors, and Instagram-worthy beverages that pile up in trendy cafes. But for those who want to adopt this wellness ritual without feeling like they're drinking "an empty cup," there are a few simple tricks to make this habit more accessible.

The first step is to transform this moment into a true break in your day. Instead of gulping down your hot water, take the time to savor it like a cup of tea. Choose a pretty mug, settle in comfortably, and enjoy this peaceful interlude. Simply ritualizing this gesture can already make it more enjoyable.

Some people also prefer to play with the temperature. The idea isn't to drink scalding hot water, but rather lukewarm or slightly warm water, which remains gentle on the mouth and body. This nuance can make all the difference, especially for those new to the practice. If you have a sensitive palate, you can completely enhance this lukewarm water. How? With grated ginger, a lemon wedge, or a few well-chosen spices. To prevent this beneficial water from turning into a polluted puddle, be sure to filter your tap water as well.

Ultimately, this seemingly simple ritual reminds us of something essential: well-being isn't always found in complicated recipes. Sometimes, all it takes is a cup of hot water in your hands to slow down, listen to your body, and get back to basics.