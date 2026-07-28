At 32, this model opens up about her journey with endometriosis before her pregnancy

Hungarian model and actress Barbara Palvin detailed, in a podcast hosted by her husband, Italian-American actor Dylan Sprouse, and author Brendan Columbus, the journey that led to her endometriosis diagnosis. Pregnant with her first child, she described "years of pain and a delayed diagnosis."

Symptoms that were long minimized

Barbara Palvin recounts nights spent on the floor, vomiting brought on by the pain, and a complete lack of relief despite trying various treatments. According to her testimony, several gynecological consultations yielded no diagnosis: she was told her pain was due to normal menstruation and advised to modify her lifestyle or strengthen her muscles. This experience of debilitation is frequently reported by those affected by this condition.

A chronic disease that is still poorly understood

Endometriosis is characterized by the presence, outside the uterus, of tissue similar to the tissue lining its interior. It can cause debilitating pelvic pain, heavy periods, chronic fatigue, and sometimes complications affecting fertility. As Barbara Palvin herself pointed out, a standard gynecological exam is not always sufficient to detect it, which partly explains the long history of diagnostic delays.

An intervention prior to the child project

After consulting a specialist, Barbara Palvin underwent surgery in 2025, which she announced in a post on her social media. She clarified that the surgery was not a cure, but that it had significantly alleviated her symptoms. Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse explained that they chose to take this step before considering pregnancy. Their daughter is due in August 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin)

A testimony that serves as a warning

In her post, Barbara Palvin encourages those who suspect they have the disease to consult a specialist, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis to limit long-term complications. Her husband, Dylan Sprouse, also noted that research on this condition remains insufficient.

This account thus sheds light on a mechanism documented for years: the trivialization of menstrual pain delays the recognition of a chronic illness. Led by a public figure like Barbara Palvin, it helps to make visible a reality that many women face without words or medical answers.