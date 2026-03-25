This common habit could affect brain health

Sleep is often presented as an essential ally for your well-being, and that's true. However, according to some research, sleeping too much might not be a good idea for your brain. A recent study has reignited the debate on this habit.

Sleeping more doesn't always mean better.

We often hear that we need to "recover" by sleeping more, especially after periods of fatigue. However, a study conducted by the University of Texas suggests that excessive sleep could have the opposite effect on cognitive function.

Researchers have observed that sleeping more than nine hours a night is associated with a decline in mental performance. Memory, reasoning skills, and the ability to handle complex tasks may be affected. Far from making you feel guilty about your need for rest, these results primarily encourage you to rethink balance rather than quantity at all costs.

Effects observed on several brain capacities

To reach these conclusions, scientists analyzed data from 1,853 healthy adults with no history of dementia or stroke. The result: those who slept long hours experienced greater difficulties in several cognitive areas. These included memory, visuospatial skills (such as spatial awareness), and executive functions, which are essential for organizing, planning, and making decisions.

Interestingly, these links persist even when researchers take into account other factors such as age or general health. This suggests that excessive sleep could be associated with a form of accelerated brain aging.

This link needs to be qualified in relation to emotional state.

Before drawing hasty conclusions, one key element deserves your attention: the role of mental health. Long sleep durations are often associated with depressive symptoms. And depression itself can influence cognitive abilities and sleep quality.

Researchers therefore emphasize that it is not necessarily sleep itself that is the problem, but what it may reflect. Sleeping excessively can sometimes be a sign of emotional imbalance or profound mental fatigue. In this context, adjusting sleep duration could become a valuable tool, particularly for individuals with mood disorders.

Finding your right balance

So, should you be worried if you like to sleep in? Not necessarily. Experts generally recommend aiming for between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night to support cognitive function. This range is just a guideline: everyone's body has its own rhythm, and how you feel is just as important.

If you feel rested, energetic, and focused, it's often a sign that your sleep is working well for you. However, if you sleep for a long time but feel tired, lack motivation, or have difficulty concentrating, this could be a signal worth paying attention to.

Sleep is primarily a matter of quality.

Beyond the number of hours, sleep quality plays a crucial role. Regular, restorative sleep, aligned with your biological rhythm, is far more beneficial than long but fragmented nights. Taking care of your sleep is also taking care of your brain. This involves simple habits: regular sleep schedules, a calming environment, and reduced screen time in the evening. And above all, it requires paying close attention to your body. Your fatigue, energy levels, and mood are valuable indicators.

In short, sleep remains a fundamental pillar of your well-being. However, as is often the case, balance is key. Too little sleep can weaken you, but so can too much. The goal is not perfection, but a harmony that respects your body and its functions.