This seated position may explain some recurring ailments.

Crossing your legs is a very common reflex when sitting. However, this posture can have effects on the body, especially when maintained for extended periods. According to several posture and musculoskeletal health specialists, this position can influence blood circulation, pelvic alignment, and even contribute to certain chronic pains.

A very common position… but not always ideal

For many people, crossing their legs is one of those automatic gestures we adopt without even thinking about it. Yet, this habit can alter the body's natural balance. When the legs are crossed, the pelvis is slightly tilted, and the body has to compensate to remain stable. In the long term, this asymmetry can affect overall posture and cause tension in certain areas of the body, particularly the lower back and hips.

Possible effects on blood circulation

Crossing your legs can also disrupt blood circulation, especially when this position is maintained for extended periods. According to specialists , this posture can slow venous return in the lower limbs, as the veins can be compressed in the groin area. This can lead to a feeling of heavy legs or exacerbate certain circulatory problems in people already at risk.

The French National Health Insurance also reminds us that keeping your legs crossed for long periods can slow the return of venous blood to the legs, which can worsen symptoms in people suffering from varicose veins.

A posture that can contribute to certain pains

The main impact, however, concerns posture. When the legs are crossed, the position of the pelvis changes slightly. The body then compensates to maintain balance , which can cause a twisting of the pelvis and an asymmetry of the spine. Over time, these imbalances can lead to muscle tension and lower back pain.

Some sources indicate that this position unevenly engages the hip and thigh muscles, which can contribute to pain in the pelvis, buttocks, or lower back. According to anatomist Adam Taylor of Lancaster University, frequently remaining in this posture can even lead to changes in the length of certain muscles and in the alignment of the pelvis. These changes can then influence the alignment of the spine and shoulders.

The real problem: staying still for too long

Experts emphasize one important point: it's not crossing your legs that's the main problem, but rather maintaining the same position for extended periods. Sitting for long stretches already puts significant pressure on the spine. Some studies indicate that the pressure on the lumbar discs can be higher when sitting than when standing, which can contribute to back pain when you remain immobile for too long.

In short, crossing your legs while sitting is a common gesture and generally harmless when done occasionally. However, when this posture is adopted for long periods or repeated very frequently, it can contribute to muscle tension, postural imbalances, or even circulatory problems in some people. The best strategy remains simple: vary your positions, avoid sitting for too long, and move around regularly.