The "6:30 pm rule" for releasing stress: why is this method generating so much discussion?

Well-being
Julia P.
Photo d'illustration : Freepik

In a world where stress and incessant thoughts often intrude on evenings, the "6:30 p.m. rule" stands out for its simplicity and effectiveness. This method, which has gone viral, suggests setting a cut-off time for worrying in order to free your mind and regain well-deserved calm at the end of the day.

The origin and basic principle

The technique was popularized by Mel Bradman , a journalist treated for chronic anxiety, who recounts her therapist's advice: "After 6:30 p.m., it's No Worry Time." The goal isn't to deny or repress worries, but to confine them to a specific time slot. This way, instead of letting anxieties take over the evening, they remain limited to a period where they can be dealt with more effectively.

This idea is directly inspired by "worry scheduling," a tool used in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). Several studies confirm that setting aside specific time to ruminate on thoughts can significantly reduce chronic stress and improve anxiety management.

Why choose 6:30 pm?

The choice of 6:30 p.m. is not insignificant. After this time, the brain begins its recovery phase: the fatigue accumulated throughout the day often amplifies negative thoughts and rumination. Setting a limit allows you to interrupt this cycle before it takes over, offering genuine mental rest, much like a muscle after exercise.

To give you an idea, one study estimates that we have an average of 6,200 thoughts per day. It's impossible to control them all, but framing them within a specific timeframe is entirely feasible and helps reduce stress.

How to apply the 6:30 pm rule

The process is simple and adaptable to each individual. Before 6:30 p.m., you can jot down your concerns, make a list, or brainstorm solutions. Then, once the hour has passed, it's time to move on to something else: reading, a creative activity, breathing exercises, or simply relaxation.

Mel Bradman explains that by following this ritual, she gradually extended her anxiety-free evenings, going from a few tense hours to peaceful and serene nights. Studies confirm that rumination perpetuates stress, while scheduling restorative mental breaks improves attention, mood, and even sleep quality.

The tangible benefits

This method combines simplicity and effectiveness: it requires neither special equipment nor time, yet delivers concrete results. Among the reported benefits are:

  • Reduced anxiety in the evening
  • Better sleep quality
  • A feeling of control and mental freedom
  • A gradual return of optimism and energy for the following day

The "6:30 rule" thus democratizes a technique from CBT, accessible to everyone, and recalls an essential truth: letting go can be programmed and planned.

A flexible and caring approach

It's important to emphasize that the "6:30 p.m. rule" isn't a strict obligation. Everyone can adapt it to their own rhythm or needs; the key is to create a space of mental tranquility at the end of the day. It's not about eliminating worries, but about providing a safe and temporary framework so the mind can relax.

In summary, this simple and pragmatic method shows that it's possible to regain emotional balance without complicated techniques. The "6:30 pm rule" perfectly illustrates that with a little gentle discipline, we can learn to release tension and fully enjoy our evenings, free from intrusive thoughts.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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