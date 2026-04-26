Seeing danger everywhere: why our brain sometimes adopts this reflex

Your brain is constantly flashing red. It's as if you have an alarm siren embedded in your mind that you can't turn off. Even in the most mundane situations, with no apparent threat, you remain on high alert. When it comes to imagining worst-case scenarios, you have more creativity than any professional filmmaker. Seeing danger everywhere isn't a sign of weakness or a fearful character trait.

A typical symptom of hypervigilance

Someone's walking calmly behind you? You immediately imagine a thug stealing your bag. A car's tailgating you in traffic? You can already picture yourself signing the accident report on the side of the road. A friend is taking a while to reply to your message? You think they're angry with you or plotting something against you when they're simply busy. Your boss asks for a meeting without giving you any further details? You get ready to pack your bags and write a goodbye note to your colleagues.

The diagnosis is clear: you see danger everywhere, even in the calm and peaceful surroundings. Your loved ones don't hesitate to call you "paranoid" or a "drama queen." Yet, jumping at the slightest noise, fearing a breakup the moment an argument erupts amidst the laundry, or dreading a dog bite is exhausting. You're constantly in "warning" mode. Your brain functions as if it has to protect you at all times. It prefers to be mistaken by seeing a danger that doesn't exist rather than miss a real one.

Saying you're simply "on edge," "tense," or "raw" is a dangerous oversimplification. Often, seeing danger everywhere and remaining constantly on high alert reflects excessive vigilance. "Hypervigilance acts like a smoke detector, constantly scanning the surroundings for any potential threat, even when it's unlikely," explains clinical psychologist Dr. Joe Oliver to Refinery29 . It's a survival mechanism. Post-traumatic stress, insecurity, and attachment disorders provide fertile ground and fuel. In short, if you've experienced an intense emotional shock, you unconsciously maintain this "defensive" attitude.

A sign of anticipatory anxiety

Your thoughts would make excellent material for dystopian films like "Black Mirror" or tragic series. If you obsess over an upcoming event to the point of considering every possible scenario, and your palms sweat and your heart races well before that fateful day, it's no longer hypervigilance, but anticipatory anxiety. That is, dreading a moment even though it's still far off in the future.

You have a medical exam coming up, but you can't seem to put things into perspective: the results are bound to be bad or suggest cancer. And as you're about to hit the road for your vacation, you have flashbacks of your car, gutted and completely wrecked, as if the accident was inevitable.

Seeing danger everywhere, even where others see insignificant details, isn't just pervasive pessimism; it's a particularly debilitating form of anxiety. It can stem from childhood and an unstable environment or trauma. If you've been a victim of street harassment, a burglary, or witnessed a violent scene, you act as if a killer is constantly on your trail. And that's human.

"If our physical or mental integrity, or that of a loved one, has been endangered, our relationship to death and the world is altered. The brain may conclude that this world is dangerous and begin to overestimate the risks," explains psychiatrist David Gourion to TF1 .

The side effect of oppressive news

How can we not think the worst when television paints a picture of a world in ruins, without a future? It's difficult to maintain a positive outlook in the face of such gloomy news, these incessant conflicts, these notorious shortages, and this endemic violence. The word "crisis" is repeated endlessly by news anchors, the images are shockingly brutal, and the news is rarely good. And no matter how much you try to distance yourself, this morbid news alters your way of thinking and your susceptibility to fear. This malaise, which is clearly the malaise of our time, even has a name because it's so widespread: informational anxiety .

Research is unanimous: the more you watch tragic and anxiety-inducing images broadcast on television, the more your stress increases. According to one revealing study , people who followed the Boston Marathon bombing for six hours were in a more critical state than those who actually experienced the attack firsthand.

Seeing danger everywhere isn't a weakness, it's overprotectiveness. Like an overzealous bodyguard who simply needs reassurance… so you can finally breathe. The good news is: this reflex isn't inevitable. The brain is malleable, and it's possible to gradually retrain this tendency to see danger everywhere, so you no longer feel like prey or a magnet for bad luck.