According to science, which days of the week do we feel happiest?

Our mood is never static: it fluctuates from day to day, influenced by our routines, obligations, and moments of relaxation. Researchers have studied these variations to determine which days of the week offer us the most well-being, and the results are surprising.

A massive study to understand our moods

Scientists at University College London (UCL) followed nearly 50,000 adults for two years to observe how their mood changed throughout the week. Published in BMJ Mental Health , this study used established tools such as the PHQ-9 to measure depressive symptoms and the GAD-7 for anxiety. These indicators provide an indirect understanding of well-being by observing how emotional fluctuations manifest in daily life. The result? Mood is not uniform: some days are clearly more positive than others.

Monday morning: a surprising boost

While many dread Mondays, science reveals the opposite effect for some: Monday mornings can be a moment of joy. After the weekend's rest, many people feel refreshed, motivated, and ready to tackle a new week. Researchers refer to this as the regenerative effect: the weekend allows us to release accumulated pressure, rest, and plan for the days ahead. Thus, Monday becomes a kind of "fresh start," a source of optimism and renewed energy.

Friday morning: anticipating the weekend

Another prime time for well-being is Friday morning. As the weekend approaches, many experience immediate satisfaction linked to the anticipation of free time, leisure activities, or social events. Psychologically, waiting for a positive event stimulates the production of neurotransmitters associated with pleasure and motivation. Friday morning thus combines a sense of accomplishment with anticipated pleasure, creating a bubble of optimism before the weekend's relaxation.

Midweek: Heavier days

Conversely, Wednesday and Thursday tend to be more challenging days. Accumulated fatigue, a hectic pace, and the succession of professional and personal tasks can take their toll on mood. This isn't alarming: these are simply natural weekly rhythms where psychological vitality fluctuates depending on workload and the distance until the next free time. Understanding these variations can help you better organize your schedule, for example, by scheduling enjoyable activities or strategic breaks mid-week to counteract this energy dip.

Sunday evening: a known phenomenon

Even though the study focuses on the week, it's worth mentioning the well-known "Sunday night blues." This dip in mood, observed in some people, is often linked to the anticipation of Monday and the return to obligations. It's not universal, but it illustrates how transitions between periods of freedom and periods of constraint influence our well-being.

Ultimately, according to science, our mood follows a fairly predictable weekly rhythm: Monday and Friday mornings are statistically the happiest, while midweek and Sunday evenings can be more challenging. The good news? Even if your Mondays or Fridays don't match the statistics, you can create your own "happy days" and put positivity at the heart of your week.