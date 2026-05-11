Why women are often more sensitive to cold than men

It's a classic everyday occurrence: while some people grab a blanket, others open the window, declaring, "It's so cozy!" And contrary to popular belief, this difference in perception is far from a mere whim. Science shows that women do indeed feel the cold more often than men… for very real reasons.

A story of muscles and heat

The body naturally produces heat through its metabolic activity. Muscle mass plays a significant role in this process. However, at the same weight, women have, on average, less muscle mass than men. As a result, their bodies generally produce slightly less heat. This is compounded by a basal metabolic rate that is often lower. According to data reported by The Conversation , the average male metabolic rate is approximately 23% higher.

In practical terms, this means that the male body burns energy more quickly… and generates more heat on a daily basis. It's therefore not a question of "willpower" or mental resistance: it's simply a normal biological difference.

Why do hands and feet get cold faster?

Hormones also play a significant role in this sensitivity to cold. Estrogen and progesterone influence blood circulation and promote vasoconstriction: the small blood vessels near the skin constrict, especially in the extremities. As a result, the hands, feet, and ears receive less warm blood and cool down more quickly.

A study conducted by the University of Utah and published in The Lancet even observed that women's hands were on average about 3°C colder than men's. Interestingly, their core body temperature is actually slightly higher. It is precisely this contrast between a preserved core warmth and colder extremities that accentuates the sensation of cold.

Sensations that change depending on the period

The perception of cold can also vary throughout the menstrual cycle. After ovulation, progesterone levels rise, slightly increasing body temperature. This difference can make the ambient air feel cooler by comparison, thus intensifying the sensation of cold.

Pregnancy, menopause, or certain hormonal treatments can also alter this perception. In other words, it's entirely possible to tolerate a temperature perfectly one day... and then need a thick sweater a few days later for the same thermometer reading.

At the office, the thermostat is not always neutral

Biology doesn't explain everything. The history of temperature standards also plays a surprising role. For a long time, office temperature standards were calculated based on the average metabolism of an adult male in the 1960s. As a result, many workspaces were designed to be more suitable for men than for women.

It's no wonder, then, that some people shiver during meetings while others find the air conditioning "perfect." Today, many companies are starting to rethink their settings to better account for differences in thermal comfort.

No, that's not an excuse for sexist remarks.

Understanding that women are often more sensitive to the cold should never be used to fuel clichés or mocking remarks. Phrases like "women are always cold," "a real man never feels cold," or "stop being so fragile" are based on outdated stereotypes. Feeling cold has nothing to do with courage, strength, or character.

Every body functions differently, and needing an extra sweater is neither a weakness nor an exaggeration. Being able to listen to your physical sensations without justifying them also contributes to well-being and self-respect.

When cold can become a signal

In most cases, feeling cold is perfectly normal, but if the sensation of cold becomes very intense or is accompanied by significant fatigue, dizziness, very pale skin, or bluish nails, it may be helpful to consult a healthcare professional. Certain conditions, such as anemia or thyroid disorders, can increase sensitivity to cold.

In the meantime, there's no shame in turning up the heat, pulling out your thick socks, or keeping your favorite sweater draped over your shoulders. Sometimes, your body simply knows exactly what it needs.