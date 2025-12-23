What if nostalgia had become our new emotional refuge?

Do you remember those moments when a song, an image, or a scent instantly transported you back to a happy time in your past? Nostalgia is no longer simply a vaguely melancholic "things were better before." Today, it asserts itself as a true emotional refuge, capable of soothing our minds when the present seems too heavy to bear.

An emotional "survival blanket"

Nostalgia is that bittersweet emotion that blends warmth and regret, sadness and comfort. Psychologists explain that when we recall positive memories, our brain activates areas associated with memory and pleasure, such as the hippocampus and amygdala, leading to the release of dopamine and oxytocin. The result: an immediate feeling of well-being and connection with others. One could almost say that nostalgia acts as an "emotional immune system," mobilizing our most cherished memories to protect us against anxiety, loneliness, or uncertainty.

Nostalgia, a mega-trend of the 2020s

It's impossible to ignore: re-released series, reboots, throwback playlists, 90s and 2000s fashion, vinyl records, and retro video games… Nostalgia has established itself as a major cultural trend . Lockdowns and recent upheavals have reinforced this quest for familiar reference points, making it a true form of collective escapism. A marketing study even reveals that nearly 40% of consumers would be willing to pay more to access older content that's hard to find elsewhere, as this feeling of déjà vu provides them with comfort and security.

"Kidults": When play becomes therapy

This nostalgic movement isn't limited to cultural content; it's also influencing our leisure activities. Adult Lego sets, collectible figurines, Pokémon cards, and retro board games are increasingly popular. Studies show that more than half of adults say they are more inclined to buy a product that evokes childhood nostalgia. The act of purchasing then transcends simple pleasure: it becomes a comforting ritual, a way to unwind from daily responsibilities and stress. Playing, reliving childhood memories, is, in a way, creating a bubble of emotional security.

A response to disruptions and crises

Nostalgia proves particularly valuable during periods of disruption or upheaval: pandemics, economic crises, or major personal changes. It allows us to restore a sense of continuity within ourselves – "I am still the same person" – and thus protects our identity in the face of global transformations.

Among younger generations, it sometimes takes the form of nostalgia for periods they did not experience, such as the 80s or 90s, a phenomenon known as anemoiia. This imagined nostalgia offers a refuge from a present saturated with technology and various pressures.

A refuge… to be used consciously

Studies, however, emphasize that nostalgia is beneficial when it remains connected to reality and others. It becomes problematic if it transforms into a refusal to live in the present or a complete idealization of the past. When used consciously, it can foster resilience, optimism, and even creativity, inspiring new cultural forms from past references. Nostalgia should not be a prison, but a springboard to emerge stronger and face reality.

Ultimately, nostalgia is not an escape, but a powerful emotional tool. Provided we don't become trapped by it, it becomes a valuable ally, reminding us that our past experiences nourish our resilience, our creativity, and our ability to live fully in the present. Gentle, temporary, and necessary, nostalgia thus reveals itself as the ideal modern refuge for facing the world that keeps turning.