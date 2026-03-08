The unexpected power of laughter on cardiovascular health, according to a study

Laughter is often perceived as a simple emotional reflex. However, some scientific research suggests that it may also have a measurable impact on the heart.

A study that raises questions

Research conducted by scientists at the University of Maryland Medical Center explored the effects of laughter on cardiovascular function. According to this research, two minutes of genuine laughter could produce physiological effects comparable to those observed during a short session of moderate physical activity, such as about 20 minutes of light jogging. The scientists observed that laughter led to dilation of blood vessels, thus improving blood flow.

Conversely, mental stress caused vasoconstriction, that is, a narrowing of the blood vessels, which could increase the pressure exerted on the cardiovascular system.

How laughter affects blood vessels

Researchers assessed the reactivity of blood vessels in participants exposed to different emotional stimuli. When they watched humorous clips, the arteries dilated significantly. The opposite effect was observed when faced with stressful scenes.

This dilation promotes better tissue oxygenation and smoother blood flow. According to the Maryland team, laughter acts as a "mini-workout" for blood vessels, contributing to their flexibility.

Reducing stress hormones, particularly cortisol and adrenaline, also plays a role. Chronically elevated levels of these hormones are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Laughter and heart health: what does the research say?

Cardiovascular diseases remain one of the leading causes of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) . Risk factors include hypertension, smoking, physical inactivity, and chronic stress.

Several studies have examined the link between positive emotions and heart health. Publications in journals such as Circulation, the journal of the American Heart Association, suggest that emotional well-being may be associated with a reduced cardiovascular risk.

Laughter, as an expression of positive emotion, fits into this dynamic. It stimulates the diaphragm, temporarily increases heart rate, and then induces a phase of muscular and vascular relaxation.

A complement, not a substitute

However, researchers from Maryland emphasize one essential point: laughter does not replace regular physical activity or recommended medical measures.

Structured physical exercise improves cardiorespiratory capacity, strengthens the heart muscle, and helps control weight and blood pressure. Laughter, on the other hand, acts more as a temporary physiological boost. However, it can contribute to an overall heart-healthy lifestyle, particularly by helping to manage stress.

The role of stress in cardiovascular diseases

Chronic stress is recognized as an aggravating factor for the cardiovascular system. According to the French Federation of Cardiology, prolonged stress can contribute to hypertension and heart rhythm disorders. By temporarily reducing psychological tension, laughter could thus indirectly help protect the heart.

Some research teams are also interested in complementary therapies based on humor or “laughter therapy” in hospital settings, although these approaches still require in-depth scientific evaluations.

Integrating laughter into everyday life

Without prescribing a prescription for humor, the study's results invite us to reflect on the role of positive emotions in overall health. Watching a comedy, sharing a pleasant moment, or cultivating self-deprecation may seem insignificant. Yet, these moments trigger measurable physiological reactions. In a society where stress is omnipresent, valuing these moments could be part of a broader approach to prevention.

In summary, research from the University of Maryland Medical Center suggests that laughter has tangible effects on vascular function, promoting arterial dilation and reducing stress hormones. While it doesn't replace physical exercise or proper medical monitoring, it could be an additional ally for cardiovascular health. All the more reason not to underestimate the power of a good laugh.