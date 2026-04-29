At 111 years old, the oldest man in the United States shares his 3 habits

At 111 years old, Luis Cano fascinates as much for his age as for the simplicity of his lifestyle. There's no "miracle cure" or complicated program: the man officially recognized as the oldest person in the United States shares three very accessible habits. An inspiring story, without presenting it as a universal rule.

Who is Luis Cano?

Luis Cano was born on December 9, 1914, in a mountainous region of Colombia. He currently lives in Linden, New Jersey. His age was officially validated in December 2025 by LongeviQuest, an organization specializing in verifying longevity records.

During his life, he served in the Colombian army in 1937 before founding a bus company that connected several isolated rural villages. In the 1990s, he settled in the United States with his wife, Alicia. Together, they raised ten children. Today, his large family spans the United States, Colombia, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

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His three habits, no frills

When asked about the secret to his longevity, Luis Cano replied with great spontaneity:

Do not drink alcoholic beverages

sleep well

NO SMOKING

Three simple habits, far removed from complicated wellness trends or spectacular promises. No miracle supplements, no revolutionary methods, no extreme routines. And when asked how to live well, beyond the number of years, her answer is just as direct: behave well. A simple, clear philosophy rooted in everyday life.

A natural and colorful diet

Luis Cano also maintained eating habits inspired by his Colombian roots. His plate long featured vegetables, beans, chili peppers, and avocados—in other words, simple, wholesome, and flavorful ingredients. His approach to eating was based on regularity rather than deprivation. His story reminds us that a balanced diet can also be synonymous with pleasure, tradition, and generosity.

Active for a long time, always curious

Luis Cano remained very active until he was 105. Before contracting Covid-19 in 2020, he spent much of his summer gardening. His family even shared a video of him, at 104, energetically wielding his rake to show he had no intention of slowing down.

Even today, he remains alert for a good part of the day. He enjoys watching passersby from his window, reciting traditional Colombian poetry, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A beautiful testament to the fact that vitality isn't measured by the age on your ID card.

A well-liked figure in his city

In Linden, Luis Cano has become a local celebrity. The mayor himself presented an official proclamation in his honor. Every year, his neighbors also celebrate his birthday, sometimes with a honk of their horns as they drive past his house, which is decorated with a sign displaying his three-digit age. A gentle and joyful notoriety, reflecting his life story.

An inspiration, not an obligation

It's important to remember that Luis Cano's habits are his own. They reflect his history, his era, and his personal choices. They are neither a guaranteed formula nor a standard to be followed at all costs. Longevity depends on many factors: genetics, environment, access to healthcare, stress levels, lifestyle, and even biological chance. And above all, not everyone necessarily desires to live past 100. Some people aspire above all to a life rich in meaning, balance, pleasure, or freedom, regardless of the number of years.

In short, everyone has a different relationship with time, health, and happiness. The most important thing is to build a life that reflects who you are, in a body that is respected and according to your own desires.