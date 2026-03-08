This often-overlooked detail could influence how we age.

What if the way you perceive the passage of time played a role in how you age? Beyond diet and physical activity, researchers are now focusing on an often-overlooked factor: our psychological relationship with age. This perspective encourages us to rethink aging with more gentleness and self-compassion.

A study that questions our biological clock

Researchers at New York University have been investigating an intriguing question: can emotions related to aging influence our bodies? To answer this, they analyzed data from 726 women, studying the links between psychological factors and biological aging.

Their results highlight a little-seen but potentially important phenomenon: chronic stress linked to persistent worries, especially those concerning advancing age.

Scientists observed epigenetic changes in some participants. Epigenetics refers to changes in gene expression that do not alter the DNA itself, but modify how it is activated or deactivated. These markers are now used to better understand biological aging. In other words, anxieties about aging may not be solely psychological: they could also leave a measurable imprint on the body.

Chronic stress, a subtle accelerator

Why would this anxiety have an impact on the body? Researchers point to the role of chronic stress. When the body remains in a prolonged state of alert, it produces more hormones such as cortisol. Over time, this repeated activation can influence several essential functions: the immune system, metabolism, and even certain markers associated with cellular aging.

Previous scientific work has already established a link between prolonged stress and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, and cognitive decline. In this study, participants expressing a marked fear of aging or constant age-related concerns showed more biological markers consistent with accelerated aging.

Social pressures that weigh particularly heavily on women

Researchers also point out that women may be more exposed to this type of stress. Social norms surrounding appearance, youth, and performance in family and professional spheres can create constant pressure. This is sometimes compounded by anxieties about the future: seeing loved ones lose their independence or decline physically can reinforce the fear of experiencing the same thing.

This accumulation of demands and expectations can maintain a high level of stress. However, researchers clarify that this does not mean that mindset alone determines how we age. Aging remains a complex phenomenon, influenced by genetics, environment, and lifestyle. Psychological and social factors clearly appear to interact with biological mechanisms.

Can we influence this underestimated factor?

If chronic stress plays a role in aging, then learning to regulate it becomes a real lever for well-being. Some approaches have already shown positive effects on overall health:

engage in regular and appropriate physical activity

experience relaxation or meditation

to maintain nurturing social relationships

Consult a professional if you experience persistent anxiety.

Several studies suggest that stress reduction can positively influence certain biological markers associated with aging. Cultivating moments of pleasure, sharing concerns, or simply slowing down can help alleviate mental strain.

Growing old in your own way

Above all, let's remember one essential thing: aging is a natural and profoundly individual process. There is no right or wrong way to age. Every journey, every body, and every story is different. Wrinkles, physical changes, and new life stages are all part of normal human evolution. There is no shame in getting older. On the contrary, the years also bring their share of experiences, self-confidence, and freedom.

Rather than fighting against the passage of time, learning to embrace it with kindness might well be one of the most powerful ways to take care of yourself. Because ultimately, aging isn't a failure to be avoided, but an adventure that each person experiences in their own way—and that, too, deserves to be celebrated.