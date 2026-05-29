Chafing thighs: an anti-irritation solution could provide relief

Well-being
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : Magnific

With the heat, chafing between the thighs is a common summer problem and a real ordeal for many. The good news is: a few simple solutions can relieve this irritation.

A problem that's much more common than you might think.

Contrary to popular belief, thigh chafing isn't just a matter of weight or size: body shape and skin type also play a role. The phenomenon is actually quite common; many women experience it, and men aren't immune either. So there's no need to feel guilty: it's a common annoyance that affects all body types.

Sometimes painful consequences

Repeated friction can lead to several problems: irritation, redness, inflammation, and even small bumps or chafing. This is often accompanied by a burning and itching sensation, particularly bothersome when walking, running, or in hot weather. Summer perspiration, which softens and weakens the skin barrier, only exacerbates the problem.

The anti-irritation solution: balm and bandages

The most effective solution? Anti-chafing products. Available as a balm or stick, they create a protective film that allows the skin to glide smoothly and reduces irritation; they should be applied before exercise and reapplied as needed. Another popular option is anti-chafing bands, also called "straps," wide elastic bands worn around each thigh, ideal under a skirt or dress. Fitted cycling shorts and tights offer similar protection. Finally, an absorbent powder helps keep the skin dry: opt for formulas based on cornstarch rather than talc.

A few extra reflexes

On a daily basis, it's best to keep your skin dry, opt for breathable fabrics, stay well-hydrated (less salty perspiration is less irritating), and regularly apply a moisturizer. For already irritated skin, soothing treatments, such as those containing aloe vera, can provide relief. If you notice any signs of infection, consulting a doctor is still recommended.

Far from being inevitable, thigh chafing can be easily managed with the right steps. Between protective balm, anti-chafing strips, and suitable clothing, summer can finally be synonymous with comfort, whatever your body shape.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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