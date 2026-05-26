This often-criticized habit is actually a form of meditation.

On a café terrace, on the subway, or from a bench, we constantly practice this art. When we're not glued to our phones, we take a mischievous pleasure in observing the strangers who stroll past us with hurried steps. We even find ourselves inventing lives for them, imagining their daily routines, or guessing their professions. From an outsider's perspective, this simple pastime might seem like misplaced judgment or gossip. Yet this contemplative activity, often associated with old age or the most notorious fictional villains, has something very soothing about it.

Observing people is as beneficial as a yoga session.

Sometimes we tear our eyes away from our phones to reconnect with the reality around us. Whether we're waiting for the next train on the platform or sipping a matcha latte on a bustling street, we watch the movie unfolding before us, and sometimes we almost need a tub of popcorn to accompany this particularly enjoyable ritual. Observing people like James Bond behind his sunglasses is a universal pastime practiced in every spare moment.

It's a four-dimensional spectacle that easily rivals the questionable videos of TikTok and the virtual content encountered while scrolling. During this inspection of recreational spaces, we see lovesick couples holding hands, groups of friends on bicycles whose clattering bags hint at a boozy night out, and businessmen in suits poring over business plans from their bike seats. We feel a pang of sympathy for a woman the age of our grandmother feeding a flock of pigeons and smile foolishly at the sight of a little girl with pretty pigtails blowing on dandelions with all her might.

Those being watched out of the corner of their eye feel as if they're being scrutinized from head to toe and spontaneously imagine a gossipy session like those in teen movies. Yet, this activity, of which seniors are the best ambassadors, isn't always accompanied by whispers or mocking laughter. It's a moment of letting go, where the brain truly switches off. "Observing people is like meditating with your eyes open," says Dr. Stephanie Steele-Wren, a clinical psychologist, speaking to Bustle . She continues, "You don't set any expectations; you simply watch the world go by."

How can we turn this simple gesture into a genuine wellness activity?

People-watching from a comfortable seat, a rickety chair, or a freshly cut blade of grass is a largely underestimated spiritual practice. There's no need to sit in the lotus position on a foam mat or retreat to a Tibetan monastery to experience tranquility. This ritual, which requires no skill other than quieting your thoughts, is practically automatic. While there are no right or wrong ways to observe passersby during a lunch break or a Sunday outing, it is still possible to optimize this mental stroll.

The expert offers some tips for transforming this ordinary moment into a restorative interlude, a time for reflection. First, she advises settling into a comfortable spot with a wide field of vision: a café with a street-facing entrance, a bench at the entrance to a park, or the counter of a restaurant. There needs to be enough distraction to prevent you from being overwhelmed by intrusive thoughts. Keep your phone in your bag to focus on the present moment.

Take the time to immerse yourself in your surroundings. Movements, glances, attitudes, or even the pace at which people move can become simple points of attention. The idea isn't to interpret or draw conclusions, but rather to welcome what you perceive with curiosity and a light touch. Instead of judging the woman who walks like she's in The Devil Wears Prada or the man in harem pants desperately searching for a cigarette, simply observe. "Instead of forcing yourself to 'empty your mind,' you let the world around you work its magic. Then all you have to do is sit back and observe," the expert explains.

To prove that meditation can take different forms

In the popular imagination, meditation is often reduced to sitting in the lotus position on a foam mat while inhaling incense and listening to Tibetan singing bowls. Yet, serenity doesn't just come from a playlist titled "Torrential Rain" or a posture that's a demonstration of flexibility. While on social media the word "meditation" conjures up images of women bowing to the sun, stimulating their chakras, and stretching like gum, in reality, there are dozens of ways to find inner peace. And it doesn't necessarily involve Zen fountains, Buddha statues, and the sounds of chimes.

“Many people associate meditation with sitting silently on the floor for a few hours, like Buddhist monks do,” Steele-Wren adds. “But that’s just one form of meditation among many,” she reassures. Observing people fits perfectly into this wellness approach. This pastime, which fills the monotonous days of retirees and was taught to us by Gossip Girl, is akin to passive meditation.

In a world saturated with notifications, content, and constant demands, looking up becomes almost an act of gentle resistance. Observing others is also, indirectly, a way of reconnecting with oneself: with one's own rhythm, one's capacity for attention, one's way of experiencing the world without digital filters. There is in this gesture a kind of discreet, almost invisible, yet very real grounding. Contemplating insects in nature or watching people go about their lives, a sense of calm is everywhere.