Why are more and more American women turning to testosterone?

Today, a surprising phenomenon is emerging in the field of women's health: more and more American women are exploring testosterone to regain energy, desire, and vitality. Driven by scientific curiosity and a desire to reclaim their bodies, this trend continues to grow, challenging preconceived notions about hormones and aging.

A hormonal decline starting in one's thirties

From around the age of thirty, the female body naturally begins to produce less testosterone, a hormone often associated with men but essential for women's physical vigor and libido. After menopause, this decline accelerates, and many women then experience persistent fatigue, loss of sexual desire, or decreased muscle mass. For many, these symptoms are not inevitable, but a signal to take action.

It is in this context that some American clinics , including online ones, have seen a surge in consultations from women. These patients, like male biohackers, are seeking to optimize their vitality and are opting for testosterone gels or injections, sometimes outside their traditional market indications. The idea: to regain lasting energy and a renewed sex drive.

Tangible benefits on desire and energy

Studies show that moderate doses of testosterone can significantly improve libido in women with HSDD (hypoactive sexual desire disorder). Users report increased satisfaction with their sexual relationships, improved orgasmic response, and overall renewed vitality.

Many patients also report a boost of energy, a more stable mood, and an increased ability to maintain or develop muscle mass, even after intense days combining work, family, and social life. The effect on overall well-being is therefore twofold: both body and mind benefit from a real boost.

Biohacking by women

This trend is part of a broader "biohacking" movement adapted to women's cycles. Some women combine testosterone with practices like light intermittent fasting, phased training, or optimized recovery routines to combat societal burnout. Specialized influencers and podcasters are popularizing these approaches, promising mental clarity, endurance, and longevity. In some cases, dosages approach those used for adolescent males, but always under medical supervision, in the hope of achieving visible and rapid results.

Side effects and precautions

Of course, this practice is not without risks. Acne, increased hair growth, a deeper voice, and clitoral hypertrophy are among the possible side effects, and some can be irreversible at high doses. Experts also emphasize the lack of long-term data regarding bone and cardiovascular health. Self-prescription via med-spas without thorough gynecological monitoring is strongly discouraged, and most insurance companies refuse to cover these off-label treatments.

Ultimately, compared to the "male therapies" approved for decades, this trend challenges gender norms in medicine and could pave the way for research specifically dedicated to female needs.