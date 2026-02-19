This particular hobby stimulates the brain, according to researchers.

When boredom sets in, many people instinctively reach for their smartphones. Yet, according to researchers , a specific activity could truly transform these lulls into a genuine brain workout. What if the key wasn't avoiding boredom, but making better use of it?

Boredom, a key moment for the brain

Boredom is a part of everyday life. Contrary to popular belief, this state isn't necessarily negative . Several studies in psychology have shown that moments of inactivity can foster creativity and personal reflection. It all depends on how we fill that time. Turning to passive content, like scrolling through social media, doesn't engage the same cognitive mechanisms as a structured activity. This is precisely what researchers at the University of Oregon studied. Their finding: the choice of activity during boredom can have a measurable impact on certain brain functions.

Playing to stimulate cognitive abilities

According to this study, short sessions of online board games—such as Snakes and Ladders, Snakes and Ladders, or Bingo—can help strengthen fundamental mathematical skills. Researchers observed a significant improvement in abilities such as:

the counting,

number recognition,

understanding quantities.

These games, often perceived as mere entertainment, actually engage several cognitive processes. They require attention, anticipation, and rule-solving skills—all elements that stimulate brain activity. According to Gena Nelson, who led the study, these results show that even short sessions can have a positive effect when played regularly.

An impact on the prefrontal cortex

Experts also point out that this type of game activates the prefrontal cortex, a brain region involved in executive functions. This includes, in particular:

planning,

decision-making,

pulse control.

Neurologist Natalie Mackenzie explains in The Independent that games act as multisensory stimulators. They engage sight, but also proprioception—that is, the perception of the body in space—when they involve manipulation or interaction. This combined stimulation helps keep the brain alert, especially during times when attention might easily wander.

A more active alternative to "scrolling"

When bored, the most common reflex remains using a smartphone to quickly access content. However, according to researchers, not all digital activities are created equal. Using a phone to play structured and interactive games engages cognitive abilities more than passively consuming content. The objective to achieve, the rules to follow, and the decisions to make create a deeper mental engagement. This difference is important, especially for children and adolescents, whose brains are still developing. Scientists therefore encourage the integration of simple yet stimulating games into daily routines.

Social benefits too

Beyond mathematical skills and executive functions, board games—even in digital form—can strengthen social bonds when shared. The pursuit of a common goal, taking turns, and managing interactions foster cooperation and communication. These social dimensions also play a role in overall cognitive development. For younger children, these moments can become opportunities for informal learning, free from academic pressure, yet with measurable benefits.

Turning boredom into opportunity

The idea isn't to completely banish moments of inactivity. Boredom can be productive, conducive to imagination and personal reflection. However, when we choose to fill it, some activities seem more beneficial than others. The results of the University of Oregon study suggest that a simple change of habit—opting for a digital board game rather than auto-scrolling—can help stimulate the brain.

In short, when boredom strikes, playing online board games could be much more than just a pastime. Rather than viewing boredom as a void to be filled at all costs, this research encourages us to consider it an opportunity. With the right choice of activity, it can become a valuable time to exercise your brain, at any age.