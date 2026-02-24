A Canadian woman survives a stroke and wakes up with an unexpected accent

A Canadian woman who suffered a stroke in 2023 thought she was embarking on a long road to rehabilitation. After surgery, she woke up with an unexpected accent, a rare neurological phenomenon.

A stroke followed by a surprising change in voice

In November 2023, Tara Livingston, a 56-year-old Canadian woman, suffered a stroke that caused speech difficulties. After a period of care and medical follow-up, she underwent surgery near her eye a year later.

Although the operation proceeded without major complications, an unexpected phenomenon occurred upon her awakening. According to her account reported by the British newspaper The Mirror, her voice had taken on a Russian accent, even though she had never learned the language nor lived in Russia. She explained that she was surprised to hear her own voice transformed, unable to return to its original intonation.

Foreign accent syndrome, a rare disorder

Doctors are reporting a case of Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS). This is an extremely rare neurological disorder, usually resulting from a stroke, head injury, or other brain damage affecting the language areas of the brain. The syndrome does not mean that the person is actually speaking a new language. Rather, it involves a change in prosody, rhythm, or articulation that creates the impression of a foreign accent.

Strokes can disrupt the brain circuits involved in speech coordination. Similar cases have been described in the medical literature since the beginning of the 20th century, although they remain very rare. One published review identified fewer than one hundred documented cases worldwide at that time.

A significant impact on daily life

Beyond the initial surprise, this vocal transformation has concrete repercussions. Tara Livingston explains that she is regularly asked about her origins. She states that some people assume she is an immigrant because of her accent. According to her, this situation complicates her daily life and reinforces the feeling of having lost a part of her identity.

She says she wants to regain her original voice and has started speech therapy to try to improve her pronunciation. Specialists point out that the progression of foreign accent syndrome varies from case to case. Some people gradually regain their original accent, while for others, the changes persist.

When the brain reconfigures speech

Language relies on a complex network of brain regions, including Broca's area and other areas involved in the motor planning of speech. Even a localized lesion can lead to subtle changes in articulation. In the case of foreign accent syndrome, the changes primarily affect the melody of the sentence, syllable length, and the pronunciation of certain consonants. To the listener, these alterations evoke a specific accent, although this is not a result of language learning. This disorder remains rare and is still the subject of research to better understand its mechanisms.

In summary, Tara Livingston's story illustrates the complexity of the human brain and the sometimes unexpected consequences of a stroke. While her surgery went well, she woke up with an unexpected accent, likely related to foreign accent syndrome. This is a rare phenomenon, scientifically documented, but still poorly understood.