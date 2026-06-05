Pregnant, this Brazil supporter melts hearts online during a football match

Brazilian influencer Malu Borges, pregnant with her second child, charmed her followers by attending a Brazil national team match. On Instagram, the expectant mother posted photos of the outing, accompanied by an emotional caption: "Brazil! Maria Olímpia's first match, so emotional!"

“Maria Olímpia’s first match”

Behind this message lies a tender gesture. Maria Olímpia is indeed the name of the little girl Malu Borges is expecting: by going to the stadium, the influencer considered it to be her unborn child's very first match. A special way to share her passion for football with her daughter, even before her arrival. With her very rounded belly, the expectant mother displayed an enthusiasm that did not go unnoticed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALU BORGES (@maluborgesm)

Internet users are charmed

Unsurprisingly, Malu Borges' post sparked a wave of heartwarming reactions. Many followers praised this "future mom who's rocking it," touched by the budding bond between mother and baby and by her infectious good humor. Blending sporting passion with family emotion, the images perfectly captured the spirit of the moment.

By sharing her unborn daughter's "first match," Malu Borges offered her community a moment of genuine joy. With Maria Olímpia's arrival approaching, influencer Malu Borges reaffirmed her desire to share these everyday moments authentically. A lovely story that, for the duration of a match, captivated internet users.