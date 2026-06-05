Pregnant, this Brazil supporter melts hearts online during a football match

Pregnancy
Anaëlle G.
@maluborgesm / Instagram

Brazilian influencer Malu Borges, pregnant with her second child, charmed her followers by attending a Brazil national team match. On Instagram, the expectant mother posted photos of the outing, accompanied by an emotional caption: "Brazil! Maria Olímpia's first match, so emotional!"

“Maria Olímpia’s first match”

Behind this message lies a tender gesture. Maria Olímpia is indeed the name of the little girl Malu Borges is expecting: by going to the stadium, the influencer considered it to be her unborn child's very first match. A special way to share her passion for football with her daughter, even before her arrival. With her very rounded belly, the expectant mother displayed an enthusiasm that did not go unnoticed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MALU BORGES (@maluborgesm)

Internet users are charmed

Unsurprisingly, Malu Borges' post sparked a wave of heartwarming reactions. Many followers praised this "future mom who's rocking it," touched by the budding bond between mother and baby and by her infectious good humor. Blending sporting passion with family emotion, the images perfectly captured the spirit of the moment.

By sharing her unborn daughter's "first match," Malu Borges offered her community a moment of genuine joy. With Maria Olímpia's arrival approaching, influencer Malu Borges reaffirmed her desire to share these everyday moments authentically. A lovely story that, for the duration of a match, captivated internet users.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
How to take care of your mental well-being during pregnancy?

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

How to take care of your mental well-being during pregnancy?

Quick Response Taking care of one's mental well-being during pregnancy rests on three essential pillars: maintaining open communication...

She returns from a "maternity break" and breaks the Paris Marathon record

The 2026 Paris Marathon was marked by a sporting achievement and a powerful symbol. On April 12, 2026,...

"I believe my body can do it": at 47, this star continues her IVF journey and inspires women

American journalist and sports commentator Erin Andrews continues to champion motherhood after 47, embarking on a new chapter...

"I wasn't expecting it": This mom shares a surprising change during her pregnancy

Shante Fonseca, 33, a mother of three, shared her unexpected experience of pregnancy after a tummy tuck on...

Disrespectful care in maternity wards: the hidden side of the childbirth experience

Giving birth should be a momentous adventure in the best sense of the word. Yet, for many women,...

"What women deserve": She doesn't go home after giving birth in South Korea

Kim Narmin (@kimnarmln), an Instagram content creator, shared a viral Reel showcasing her stay at a Korean postpartum...