Women and men facing single life: a gap in well-being that raises questions

According to stereotypes, women feel empty without a partner, while men are self-sufficient and perfectly content with their friends (and a few pints). However, a recent study has debunked this outdated cliché. Gentlemen, listen up! Women cope better with being single than men and fully embrace this romantic status.

Single women are said to be more satisfied with their lives

In the collective imagination, women dream of eternal love, marriage, and shared projects. Men, on the other hand, are more comfortable with their independence , absorbed in their careers or adventures.

But this view doesn't hold up well to scrutiny. A recent study has just challenged these deeply ingrained stereotypes: single women are, on average, more fulfilled in their situation than men. This finding invites us to rethink how we view single life .

These findings come from research conducted by psychologists Elaine Hoan and Geoff MacDonald of the University of Toronto. Published in the scientific journal Social Psychological and Personality Science,the study examined the well-being of single people.

Researchers analyzed data from nearly 6,000 people across ten different studies. The participants, with an average age of 32, were not in a relationship at the time of the survey. The sample included an almost equal number of men and women, as well as a few non-binary individuals.

And the results are conclusive: on almost all the indicators studied, women report being more satisfied with their single status than men. For them, being single is not a flaw, much less a failure, but rather an opportunity for introspection.

Female celibacy, a space of freedom

For a long time, single women suffered from numerous stereotypes: that of the shrew surrounded by her cats, the career-driven employee, the "old maid". Viewed as an anomaly in a society that equates happiness with marriage and family, she did not have a good reputation.

But today, being a single woman is no longer a source of shame or an anomaly. It's a time for rediscovering oneself, for asserting oneself, exploring new hobbies, stepping outside one's comfort zone, and learning more about oneself. From their perspective, single life has almost a spiritual dimension. Men, however, can't say the same. Single life is a silent torture, and they truly endure this period of emotional inactivity.

Why this difference between men and women? Researchers propose several hypotheses. The first concerns social networks. Women often tend to maintain more numerous and deeper support relationships outside of romantic relationships. Strong friendships, family ties, circles of trust: these connections help fulfill some of their emotional and affective needs.

In this context, being in a couple is no longer the sole source of closeness or comfort. Therefore, being single is not seen as isolation but as another way of organizing one's social life.

Another factor mentioned is that heterosexual relationships are still marked by imbalances. In many couples, women continue to shoulder a significant portion of domestic tasks and the mental load. This reality can make life as a couple less appealing than one might imagine.

Male celibacy, a more discreet challenge

For men, the situation appears to be different. Researchers point out that many of them rely more heavily on their romantic relationships to fulfill their emotional needs. In some cases, the couple becomes their primary source of emotional support. When this relationship is absent, feelings of loneliness can therefore be more pronounced.

This obviously doesn't mean that all men struggle with being single, nor that all women thrive in it. But the overall trend reveals an interesting difference in how each person constructs their personal equilibrium. Ultimately, if men suffer more, it's because being in a couple is their only space for self-expression. And that's a heavy legacy of patriarchy, which, in trying to create strong men, has created traumas.

Perhaps the real lesson of this study lies here: being single isn't a waiting room for love. For many, it's simply one way of life among many. And Bridget Jones was the first to prove it.