Is the overabundance of profiles on dating sites a problem for the stability of couples?

Dating apps provide access to hundreds of profiles in minutes. Can this impression of constant abundance weaken relationships once a couple is formed? Between the illusion of endless options and the changing norms of love, several scientific studies shed light on this debate.

A “love market” logic analyzed by researchers

Platforms like Tinder, Bumble, and Meetic rely on the principle of accumulating profiles filtered by criteria. This mechanism has been studied in depth by psychologist Eli Finkel and his colleagues.

In an analysis published in Psychological Science in the Public Interest , researchers explain that dating sites transform the search for love into a selection process comparable to a market structured by algorithmic filters. According to them, exposure to a large number of options can alter how individuals evaluate potential partners and reinforce the idea that there is always a more suitable alternative.

The paradox of choice: too many options, less satisfaction?

The concept of "paradox of choice", developed by psychologist Barry Schwartz, suggests that a multiplication of options can reduce satisfaction and increase decision anxiety.

Applied to online dating, this phenomenon could explain why some people struggle to commit to a long-term relationship. The awareness of a large number of available profiles can foster the idea that a potentially "better" partner remains within reach. It's important to note that this concept isn't specific to dating apps, but it's regularly used by researchers to analyze their effects.

Is the commitment truly weakened?

Some research shows that simply being exposed to alternatives can influence how we perceive the unfolding story. A study published in Computers in Human Behavior examines the dynamics of app-based encounters. It highlights the importance of communication and the transition to offline interactions in maintaining a strong connection. The researchers indicate that the uses—not the tool itself—largely determine the quality of the relationship.

The researchers do not conclude that the multiplicity of profiles mechanically leads to breaks, but they highlight the central role of the behaviors adopted by users.

Are couples formed online less stable?

Contrary to some preconceived notions, the available data does not show that couples who met online are more fragile.

A large-scale study analyzed over 19,000 marriages in the United States. The results indicate that couples who met online reported comparable—or even slightly higher—levels of satisfaction than those who met offline, as well as a slightly lower separation rate at the time of the study. This data suggests that the method of meeting is not, in itself, a factor in marital fragility.

The trivialization of dating apps

The use of digital platforms has become widespread in recent years. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2020 , approximately 30% of American adults reported having used a dating app or website.

The report highlights that while some experiences are negative (harassment, inappropriate behavior), a majority of users describe their experience as generally positive or neutral. This normalization helps integrate online dating into contemporary romantic relationships, without necessarily implying increased instability.

The illusion of abundance, a psychological rather than a structural factor

Research converges on one point: the overabundance of profiles can influence the perception of alternatives, but it does not automatically lead to a weakening of relationships. The following factors play a decisive role:

clarity of relational intentions

communication surrounding exclusivity

emotional investment

compatibility and joint projects

In other words, the application acts as a tool. Relational dynamics depend primarily on the behaviors and expectations of the partners.

Between freedom of choice and commitment

The proliferation of profiles can create an impression of endless possibilities, potentially fueling persistent indecision in some people. However, available scientific data does not demonstrate that couples formed through dating apps are less stable. The strength of a relationship rests primarily on interpersonal factors: trust, communication, and mutual commitment. Dating apps transform how people connect, but they do not, on their own, determine the stability of a relationship.

In an environment where options seem numerous, the ability to choose and to invest remains the real challenge of contemporary romantic relationships.