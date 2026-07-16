At 101 years old, this woman continues to swim and shares her vision of a "long and active life".

Society
Fabienne Baure
Photo d'illustration : Giovanna Kamimura / Pexels

At 101 years old, Betty Morris inspires with her energy and zest for life. This Michigan resident continues to swim every day, participates in Zumba classes, and remains fully independent. Her secret? A routine made up of movement, human connection, and small pleasures. She shares her four golden rules.

1. Move every day, without striving for performance

For nearly forty years, Betty Morris has been donning her swimsuit to head to the YMCA pool in Jackson, Michigan. A habit that began thanks to a friend's advice and has, over time, become a true way of life. "I couldn't live without it. Every time someone asks me why I've lived so long, I answer, 'It's thanks to sports.' Water doesn't discriminate. In a pool, you can do anything," she told NBC.

For her, swimming is much more than just physical activity. She even considers the YMCA a second home and attributes much of her well-being to this regular practice. Her motto is clear: in the water, everyone can progress at their own pace, without judgment. Every Saturday, the centenarian also participates in a Zumba class and enjoys walks with her daughter.

2. Cultivate gratitude on a daily basis

Beyond physical activity, Betty Morris emphasizes a mindset that has always been with her: living with gratitude. According to her, starting each day with a grateful heart helps one see the positive and fully enjoy the present moment. Her daughter confirms that this attitude is an integral part of her personality. Always smiling and enthusiastic, Betty loves sharing moments with others and radiates a warm energy.

3. Social relationships, a true driving force

For this centenarian, staying connected with others is just as important as taking care of her body. At the swimming pool and at church, she takes the time to chat with the people she meets and even remembers their names. This genuine curiosity about others enriches her daily life and maintains a strong network of relationships. It's proof that exchanges, conversations, and shared activities also contribute to a rich and fulfilling life.

4. Indulge yourself without feeling guilty

Betty Morris doesn't follow a deprivation-based lifestyle. While fruits and vegetables play a role in her diet, she doesn't give up the treats she enjoys. Among her favorites are toast generously topped with homemade strawberry jam, the bread she bakes every week, and peanut butter fudge, which she savors with pleasure. It's a way of reminding us that a sustainable balance can also include the foods that bring us joy.

To celebrate her 101st birthday, Betty Morris naturally blew out her candles at the YMCA, surrounded by her loved ones. This image perfectly encapsulates her philosophy: to keep moving, nurture the relationships that matter, and appreciate life's little joys. Her life story reminds us that a long and active life doesn't necessarily depend on strict rules.

Fabienne Baure
Fabienne Baure
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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