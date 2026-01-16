These Asian presidents are playing the drums together to send a strong message

Two Asian leaders recently made headlines: the Japanese Prime Minister and the South Korean President, both talented drummers, came together for a historic musical session. Their duet of "Demon Hunters," a famous K-pop hit, symbolizes a spectacular rapprochement between Tokyo and Seoul.

A jam session at the height of power

On a stage set up during a bilateral summit, the two leaders exchanged drumsticks and smiles. The Japanese Prime Minister, revealing her hidden talents as a percussionist, opened with a syncopated rhythm while the South Korean President provided a powerful bass line. The astonished diplomatic audience applauded this unexpected performance.

The choice of K-pop is not insignificant: "Demon Hunters" celebrates the shared struggle against regional challenges, from North Korea to trade tensions. A coded message in the toms and snare drums.

When the drums melt away historical grudges

A shared passion since their student days, the drums here become a tool of cultural diplomacy. Tokyo and Seoul, historical rivals, remind us that music transcends disputes: war reparations, the Dokdo/Takeshima archipelago, trade… This duo recalls the 2023 Camp David summit where Yoon Suk-yeol and Fumio Kishida had already sealed a reconciliation. In 2026, the drums replace formal speeches to anchor this understanding in the hearts of the people.

K-pop as a universal language of peace

Choosing a South Korean track for this Japanese jam session confirms K-wave's status as a global soft power. The two leaders, fans of J-rock and metalcore, prove that music unites generations and nations. The Japanese government officially shared the video: "When music chases away the shadows of the past." Asian internet users erupted with pride: 5 million views in 24 hours.

A score for the regional future

This presidential concert goes beyond mere symbolism: it officially launches the "Asia Rhythm Initiative," a trilateral cultural cooperation project between Japan, Korea, and the United States. Next summit? A drum battle with the US Secretary of State.

By playing in unison on "Demon Hunters," Tokyo and Seoul demonstrate that diplomacy can swing. The drums, a peaceful "weapon," resonate with the hope of a harmonious Asia.