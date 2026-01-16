Search here...

These Asian presidents are playing the drums together to send a strong message

Society
Tatiana Richard
@channelnewsasia/Instagram

Two Asian leaders recently made headlines: the Japanese Prime Minister and the South Korean President, both talented drummers, came together for a historic musical session. Their duet of "Demon Hunters," a famous K-pop hit, symbolizes a spectacular rapprochement between Tokyo and Seoul.

A jam session at the height of power

On a stage set up during a bilateral summit, the two leaders exchanged drumsticks and smiles. The Japanese Prime Minister, revealing her hidden talents as a percussionist, opened with a syncopated rhythm while the South Korean President provided a powerful bass line. The astonished diplomatic audience applauded this unexpected performance.

The choice of K-pop is not insignificant: "Demon Hunters" celebrates the shared struggle against regional challenges, from North Korea to trade tensions. A coded message in the toms and snare drums.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CNA (@channelnewsasia)

When the drums melt away historical grudges

A shared passion since their student days, the drums here become a tool of cultural diplomacy. Tokyo and Seoul, historical rivals, remind us that music transcends disputes: war reparations, the Dokdo/Takeshima archipelago, trade… This duo recalls the 2023 Camp David summit where Yoon Suk-yeol and Fumio Kishida had already sealed a reconciliation. In 2026, the drums replace formal speeches to anchor this understanding in the hearts of the people.

K-pop as a universal language of peace

Choosing a South Korean track for this Japanese jam session confirms K-wave's status as a global soft power. The two leaders, fans of J-rock and metalcore, prove that music unites generations and nations. The Japanese government officially shared the video: "When music chases away the shadows of the past." Asian internet users erupted with pride: 5 million views in 24 hours.

A score for the regional future

This presidential concert goes beyond mere symbolism: it officially launches the "Asia Rhythm Initiative," a trilateral cultural cooperation project between Japan, Korea, and the United States. Next summit? A drum battle with the US Secretary of State.

By playing in unison on "Demon Hunters," Tokyo and Seoul demonstrate that diplomacy can swing. The drums, a peaceful "weapon," resonate with the hope of a harmonious Asia.

Tatiana Richard
Tatiana Richard
As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
Article précédent
Why are Finns happier at work than others?

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Why are Finns happier at work than others?

Finland has been a source of fascination for several years now, thanks to its high overall happiness levels,...

Hidden camera: she changes her outfit and the men's behavior changes radically

A TikTok video recently caused a stir on social media. Posted by user @filimonovadrian, it presents a surprising...

Want to stop working at 30? These young people are choosing "mini-retirement".

Long associated with a well-deserved end to one's career, retirement is changing its face today. According to a...

At 74, she lives in her car for a reason that few people understand.

Marie-Françoise Forey, 74, left her home in Glos-sur-Risle (Eure) to sleep in her Twingo. The installation of a...

A new "autistic" Barbie is about to be released, and it's not being met with universal approval.

For several years, Barbie has been expanding its range of body types, skin tones, shapes, and abilities, promoting...

People who walk fast are said to have this quality in common.

Comments like “you’re walking too fast” aren’t simply a matter of pace: several studies in psychology suggest that...

© 2025 The Body Optimist