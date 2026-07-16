"You won't be able to lift it by yourself": this motorcyclist responds to a still persistent stereotype

A motorcycle license isn't a male privilege, and many women are riding powerful machines or revving their engines when the light turns green. They no longer stay on the back of the driver's seat, hair blowing in the wind like in romantic comedies, nor are they limited to a pastel-colored Vespa. Content creator @samslod is tearing up the asphalt on a large motorcycle and proving misogynistic stereotypes way ahead of the curve.

Women on motorcycles, held back in their passion

When women get behind the wheel and settle into the driver's seat, men trot out dusty phrases that could definitely use a refresher. "Woman driver, death at the next turn." "Women drive like tortoises." "They can't maneuver." In short: misogyny on autopilot. They're never short of criticism for those who are simply obeying the rules of the road. While female drivers of four-wheeled vehicles are the collateral victims of an outdated patriarchal mentality, female motorcyclists experience it every single day.

As soon as they take their place behind the handlebars and put on their helmets, men are quick to cry foul and try to infect them with imposter syndrome. No, women are not only destined to admire the scenery and cling to their male partners' waists. Nor are they condemned to the saddle of electric bikes, freely available in cities.

They also yearn to take hairpin turns on the back of a motorcycle, to feel the adrenaline rush with every acceleration, to go on road trips in full motorcycle gear, and to unleash the full power of their machines. Content creator @samslod embodies this new generation of women who aren't afraid of speed and who know the anatomy of a motorcycle better than they do themselves. These women, who turn their heads to admire motorcycle models more often than clothing displays and who seem to speak a coded language made up of Yamaha MT-07s or Suzuki SV650s, respond with images to those who try to outdo them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Slodowitz (@samslod)

Putting a stop to preconceived ideas is a necessity.

Sam Slodowitz, her real name, is a stuntwoman at heart. Daring is in her genes. For her, maintaining a straight line for several kilometers and navigating winding mountain roads on two wheels is child's play. It's just a warm-up. So, to spice up her motorized practice, she performs high-speed acrobatics, and her motorcycle becomes a fully-fledged artistic instrument, an extension of her body.

An extreme circus performer, she balances on a single wheel and dominates a motorcycle weighing at least 200 kg. In motorcycle jargon, this discipline is called "stunt riding," but to the untrained eye, it appears to be a remarkable feat of physical prowess. Despite her countless displays of talent and undeniable risk-taking, she's constantly under fire from her detractors.

One of them even remarked, “Okay, you’re a woman. I bet you can’t lift your motorcycle by yourself.” For this woman, who embraces any challenge, the operation wasn’t so difficult. This biker, for whom her leather jacket is practically a second skin, also possesses a remarkable resourcefulness. The motorcycle seems almost feather-light as she lifts it with such ease. No need to call for backup or “ muscle men”; she overcomes all obstacles, whether real or imagined.

Female motorcyclists, increasingly numerous on the roads

This seasoned motorcyclist, who caught the two-wheeled bug long ago, proves that women can handle this vehicle with the allure of Lara Croft and the cool-headedness of Furiosa from Mad Max. In fact, her daily life resembles an action movie. While men constantly look back, almost lamenting the days when they were useful to women, she keeps her eyes firmly fixed on the future.

Moreover, this is just one example of freedom among many. More and more women want to challenge this myth of the "fragile little thing." Those who embark on this path, fraught with obstacles and machismo, are seeking thrills, the excitement of speed, and the taste of independence.

And this is reflected in the figures. According to data from the CER (Road Safety Education Center), more than 30% of motorcycle license candidates are women. They brandish this coveted license, stamped with a large "A," as a feminist symbol.

In this environment where teamwork is a core value, women are not always welcomed. Perhaps it's time their counterparts stepped up and chose a path other than toxic masculinity.