A meteor shower is coming soon, a rare phenomenon not to be missed.

Society
Fabienne Ba.
Neale LaSalle/Pexels

On the night of December 13-14, 2025, the sky will light up with one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year: the Geminids. Up to 150 meteors per hour are expected to streak across the sky, offering a mesmerizing display.

A major astronomical event in December

Contrary to popular belief, meteor showers aren't limited to summer. The Geminids, generally active from December 4th to 17th, rival the intensity of the famous Perseids in August. This shower originates from the dust left behind by asteroid 3200 Phaethon, a body permanently surrounded by a cloud of rocky particles that ignite upon entering Earth's atmosphere.

An exceptional number of shooting stars

The show will be particularly intense this year, with a peak estimated at 150 meteors per hour around 3 a.m. on December 14. This high rate allows for the observation of an impressive frequency of bright shooting stars, some white, others tinged with yellow, blue, red or green hues.

Tips for observing the Geminids

To fully appreciate the celestial magic, prepare for a cool night by bringing warm clothes and blankets. It's also advisable to get away from urban areas with heavy light pollution and look towards the constellation Gemini, the apparent origin of the meteors. Luck and patience will be your best allies when it comes to making a wish on a shooting star during this exceptional celestial event.

In summary, the Geminids are an annual event not to be missed, a rare moment of beauty that closes the year 2025 by illuminating the night sky.

She dials the wrong phone number for Thanksgiving… and forges an unlikely friendship that has lasted 10 years.

