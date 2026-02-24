Search here...

"She's lying about her appearance": This influencer accused of "catfishing" after a filter glitch

Society
Anaëlle G.
Screen @clownWorld/X (anciennement Twitter)

The scene went viral on Chinese social media before spreading worldwide: an Asian streamer had her real face revealed live on air after a sudden malfunction of the filter she was using on her streaming platform. In a matter of seconds, the woman who usually displayed a "filtered" complexion appeared with a completely different face, provoking astonishment and sometimes mockery from her followers.

When reality catches up with the virtual

The glitch occurred during a live stream on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), according to several media outlets including the New York Post and Yahoo Entertainment . Clips, shared on X (formerly Twitter), show the precise moment the filter deactivates: the streamer's face abruptly changes, revealing features quite different from those familiar to her fans.

An accidental "catfish" that divides internet users

The incident quickly sparked a flood of reactions. Some users accused the woman of "catfishing"—deliberately misrepresenting her appearance. Hundreds of mocking comments flooded social media, and the woman reportedly lost nearly 140,000 followers in just a few days (although this figure has not yet been confirmed).

However, not everyone joined the ranks of the critics. Some internet users defended the designer: "Even if she lies about her appearance, she's much prettier without a filter," one person wrote. Others pointed out how intense the pressure on influencers is to look good in China, where digital perfection has become the norm.

The obsession with filters, a phenomenon far from isolated

The widespread use of "beautifying" filters on Asian platforms has been a subject of debate for several years. Back in 2019, another streamer known by the pseudonym "Your Highness Qiao Biluo" caused a scandal by appearing without her "magical" filters - revealing that she was actually a mature woman behind an avatar of a "young digital goddess".

These incidents highlight the increasingly blurred line between digital image and reality. In a context where technology allows faces to be reshaped at will, questions of transparency, authenticity, and even mental health become crucial, both for influencers and their audiences.

Ultimately, this case serves as a reminder of how "virtual beauty" can become a prison. While some see it as simply a story of shattered illusions, others highlight a necessary realization: behind every "filtered" face often lies a person subjected to intense pressure to please and survive in a world where appearance matters more than ever.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
Turning administrative chores into a friendly evening: a passing fad or a real solution?

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Turning administrative chores into a friendly evening: a passing fad or a real solution?

You probably have that "urgent" email you keep putting off opening, that task you keep putting off until...

"Cauliflower ears": the viral trend that worries doctors

Some trends on social media are surprising. The latest? "Cauliflower ears," inspired by combat sports. Behind this so-called...

Why do 80% of humans have brown eyes?

You may have already noticed that brown eyes are by far the most common color around you, and...

Headphones glued to the ears: what this sometimes reveals about one's inner state

Whether running errands, taking the subway, strolling through the streets, or even working, we have headphones glued to...

Measuring your waistline with toilet paper: the new trend that's causing controversy

Wrapping toilet paper around one's waist to "check" one's figure: this is the new trend that's sweeping South...

These pairs skating champions are setting the international scene on fire

Elegance, power, and complicity: on the ice, some duos don't just skate, they tell a story. Riku Miura...

© 2025 The Body Optimist