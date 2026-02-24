"She's lying about her appearance": This influencer accused of "catfishing" after a filter glitch

The scene went viral on Chinese social media before spreading worldwide: an Asian streamer had her real face revealed live on air after a sudden malfunction of the filter she was using on her streaming platform. In a matter of seconds, the woman who usually displayed a "filtered" complexion appeared with a completely different face, provoking astonishment and sometimes mockery from her followers.

When reality catches up with the virtual

The glitch occurred during a live stream on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), according to several media outlets including the New York Post and Yahoo Entertainment . Clips, shared on X (formerly Twitter), show the precise moment the filter deactivates: the streamer's face abruptly changes, revealing features quite different from those familiar to her fans.

A Chinese female streamer reportedly lost 140,000 followers after the beauty filter she was using suddenly malfunctioned during a live stream and revealed her real face 😶 pic.twitter.com/AvlC8fC2JG — Clown World™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) February 16, 2026

An accidental "catfish" that divides internet users

The incident quickly sparked a flood of reactions. Some users accused the woman of "catfishing"—deliberately misrepresenting her appearance. Hundreds of mocking comments flooded social media, and the woman reportedly lost nearly 140,000 followers in just a few days (although this figure has not yet been confirmed).

However, not everyone joined the ranks of the critics. Some internet users defended the designer: "Even if she lies about her appearance, she's much prettier without a filter," one person wrote. Others pointed out how intense the pressure on influencers is to look good in China, where digital perfection has become the norm.

The obsession with filters, a phenomenon far from isolated

The widespread use of "beautifying" filters on Asian platforms has been a subject of debate for several years. Back in 2019, another streamer known by the pseudonym "Your Highness Qiao Biluo" caused a scandal by appearing without her "magical" filters - revealing that she was actually a mature woman behind an avatar of a "young digital goddess".

These incidents highlight the increasingly blurred line between digital image and reality. In a context where technology allows faces to be reshaped at will, questions of transparency, authenticity, and even mental health become crucial, both for influencers and their audiences.

Ultimately, this case serves as a reminder of how "virtual beauty" can become a prison. While some see it as simply a story of shattered illusions, others highlight a necessary realization: behind every "filtered" face often lies a person subjected to intense pressure to please and survive in a world where appearance matters more than ever.