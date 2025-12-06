A football match high above the void: his feat sends shivers down the web's spine

Russian content creator Sergey Boytsov (@sergeyboytcov ) recently played the first football match on a platform suspended beneath a hot air balloon at an altitude of 1,800 meters. This world record has since gone viral on social media. Equipped with parachutes, the players defied the void in a video that garnered over 50 million views in 48 hours.

A platform at the heart of the clouds

The structure, secured beneath several hot air balloons, swayed in the wind as two athletes in football gear ran past, shot, and scored with precision despite the confined space. A plane flew overhead to film, and another even passed close by, accentuating the vertigo-inducing nature of the scene.

Safety and adrenaline combined

As seen in the video shared by Russian content creator Sergey Boytsov (@sergeyboytcov ) , each participant wore a harness and parachute, while rescue teams and climbers remained on standby "just in case." The slow, controlled movements demonstrated balance and coordination in freezing temperatures, transforming the sport into a suspended performance art piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Сергей Бойцов (@sergeyboytcov)

Explosive reactions and iconic celebrations

The video went viral on Instagram (Sergey Boytsov has 4.4 million followers ) , X, and TikTok, with admiring comments about his "nerves of steel" and jokes about the ball being lost in mid-air. One player celebrated a goal with Ronaldo's "SIUUU" while jumping off the platform, parachute open.

With this performance blending creativity, thrills, and athletic virtuosity, Sergey Boytsov once again pushes the boundaries of spectacle on social media. Between technical prowess and the quest for adrenaline, his high-wire act paves the way for a new generation of so-called extreme content, where sport becomes a dizzying testing ground. Beyond the buzz, this feat serves as a stark reminder of the lengths some creators are willing to go to deliver unforgettable images.