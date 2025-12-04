At 88 years old, he was still working… until internet users decided to change his life

Ed Bambas, an 88-year-old American veteran, continues to work in a supermarket near Detroit to support himself. He lost his pension following the bankruptcy of General Motors in 2012. His moving story, shared by influencer Samuel Weidenhofer (@itssozer ) , sparked a huge mobilization on social media, with a GoFundMe campaign that raised over $1.2 million to finally give him "the life he deserves" and a well-earned rest.

A fight against financial difficulties

Ed Bambas retired from General Motors in 1999, but the 2012 bankruptcy led to the suspension of his pension payments and the termination of his health insurance, leaving him in dire financial straits. His wife, who was very ill at the time, passed away seven years ago. Since then, he has been working five days a week, eight hours a day, despite his advanced age, to rebuild his life. "I sold the house and we held on," he confided in a video that went viral.

An unexpected wave of generosity

The video of Ed Bambas, created by Samuel Weidenhofer (@itssozer ) , deeply moved internet users, garnering over 1.4 million likes and generating thousands of messages of support. Samuel Weidenhofer, who launched the fundraiser, emphasized: "In less than 36 hours, we raised over a million dollars," illustrating the power of online solidarity. The money raised will be placed in a secure account to ensure the veteran can enjoy it peacefully, Weidenhofer explained.

A hope for a better life

The goal of this mobilization is to allow Ed Bambas to finally live the life he had hoped for, free from the constraints of forced labor. This massive support demonstrates the ability of online communities to transform individual stories into concrete and positive actions. Ed will soon receive this wonderful surprise that could change the course of his life.

Ed Bambas's story powerfully reminds us how certain injustices can mark an entire life… but also how solidarity can change everything. In just a few hours, millions of internet users rallied to give him what the system had denied him: the chance to grow old with dignity, free from the anxiety of the future.