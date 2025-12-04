Search here...

At 88 years old, he was still working… until internet users decided to change his life

Society
Léa Michel
@itssozer/Instagram

Ed Bambas, an 88-year-old American veteran, continues to work in a supermarket near Detroit to support himself. He lost his pension following the bankruptcy of General Motors in 2012. His moving story, shared by influencer Samuel Weidenhofer (@itssozer ) , sparked a huge mobilization on social media, with a GoFundMe campaign that raised over $1.2 million to finally give him "the life he deserves" and a well-earned rest.

A fight against financial difficulties

Ed Bambas retired from General Motors in 1999, but the 2012 bankruptcy led to the suspension of his pension payments and the termination of his health insurance, leaving him in dire financial straits. His wife, who was very ill at the time, passed away seven years ago. Since then, he has been working five days a week, eight hours a day, despite his advanced age, to rebuild his life. "I sold the house and we held on," he confided in a video that went viral.

An unexpected wave of generosity

The video of Ed Bambas, created by Samuel Weidenhofer (@itssozer ) , deeply moved internet users, garnering over 1.4 million likes and generating thousands of messages of support. Samuel Weidenhofer, who launched the fundraiser, emphasized: "In less than 36 hours, we raised over a million dollars," illustrating the power of online solidarity. The money raised will be placed in a secure account to ensure the veteran can enjoy it peacefully, Weidenhofer explained.

A hope for a better life

The goal of this mobilization is to allow Ed Bambas to finally live the life he had hoped for, free from the constraints of forced labor. This massive support demonstrates the ability of online communities to transform individual stories into concrete and positive actions. Ed will soon receive this wonderful surprise that could change the course of his life.

Ed Bambas's story powerfully reminds us how certain injustices can mark an entire life… but also how solidarity can change everything. In just a few hours, millions of internet users rallied to give him what the system had denied him: the chance to grow old with dignity, free from the anxiety of the future.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
A meteor shower is coming soon, a rare phenomenon not to be missed.
Article suivant
Because of their daughter's online success, they lose their jobs

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

A football match high above the void: his feat sends shivers down the web's spine

Russian content creator Sergey Boytsov (@sergeyboytcov ) recently played the first football match on a platform suspended beneath...

This country where more and more women are not wearing bras

France stands out in Europe as the country where the most women adopt the "no bra" look, with...

Because of their daughter's online success, they lose their jobs

Sophie Rain, a young American content creator, has become a major "star" on adult platforms since 2023, generating...

A meteor shower is coming soon, a rare phenomenon not to be missed.

On the night of December 13-14, 2025, the sky will light up with one of the most spectacular...

She dials the wrong phone number for Thanksgiving… and forges an unlikely friendship that has lasted 10 years.

In 2016, Wanda Dench, a grandmother from Arizona, mistakenly sent a Thanksgiving invitation text message to Jamal Hinton,...

"Quitting": This shocking trend among Gen Z is shaking up the world of work

A new trend is causing a stir on social media: "quittoking." Rather than a discreet and traditional resignation,...

© 2025 The Body Optimist