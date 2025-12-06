This country where more and more women are not wearing bras

France stands out in Europe as the country where the most women adopt the "no bra" look, with 7% declaring they never or almost never wear one, and 18% among those under 25, according to recent surveys.

Post-lockdown acceleration

This movement, accelerated by the health crisis and remote working, blends everyday comfort with feminist affirmation, visible in the streets and on social media, as explained in a study . Compared to Spain (3%), Italy (2%), or the United Kingdom (1%), France is leading this uninhibited trend. Before 2020, only 3-4% of French women went braless, but the lockdown propelled this figure to 8% overall and 20% among young women, a habit that has continued outdoors thanks to their newfound freedom.

Isolating oneself in pajamas revealed discomfort related to underwires and straps, leading 53% of women to prioritize well-being over standards. Among 18-24 year olds, 13% maintained this practice in 2022, a European record linked to a fight against imposed sexualization.

Reasons beyond comfort

Comfort motivates 53% of those who go braless, but 32% of young people cite a rejection of societal norms, transforming the "no bra" movement into a fashionable and liberating statement. This trend is more prevalent in large cities and among higher socioeconomic groups, with an increase from 4% to 13% between 2020 and 2022. Although still a minority (6-7% overall), it persists despite obstacles such as maintenance and the judgment of others.

Fashion adaptation

French brands are reinventing fashion with flowing tops, soft, wire-free bralettes, and second-skin fabrics, making bras optional. This stylistic approach is even showcased at Fashion Weeks, inspiring reimagined necklines and comfortable, multifunctional designs. These pioneering young women are influencing a changing market, far removed from traditional constraints.

In summary, in France, going braless is becoming an increasingly popular choice for reasons of comfort and freedom. This rising trend is reshaping norms and fashion, prioritizing well-being over conventions.