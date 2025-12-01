"Quitting": This shocking trend among Gen Z is shaking up the world of work

A new trend is causing a stir on social media: "quittoking." Rather than a discreet and traditional resignation, some Gen Zers are choosing to film the moment and share it online. This practice is generating as much curiosity as controversy in the professional world.

What is quitting?

"Quitting," as the name suggests, is a portmanteau of "quit" and "TikTok." It involves filming oneself leaving a job and sharing the moment live on social media, sometimes with humorous or creative staging. This phenomenon is part of a broader trend among Generation Z to assert their authenticity and experiment with new ways of expressing their relationship to work.

The young people in question, born between 1997 and 2012, don't necessarily see their careers as a linear or sacrosanct path. For them, a job is a space where they should feel respected, valued, and fulfilled. When a position no longer meets these criteria, leaving becomes not an escape, but an act of self-affirmation. Filming their resignation then transforms a potentially stressful moment into a deliberate, almost artistic gesture, while sharing it with a community that understands and supports this choice.

Why is this trend emerging now?

"Quitting" isn't a digital fad; it reflects a profound shift in how Generation Z views work. This generation values flexibility, work-life balance, and recognition for their efforts. Rather than endure a work environment that doesn't align with their values, they choose to leave, sometimes making a splash.

It's also important to understand that today's young professionals have grown up in a world where sharing, visibility, and authenticity are essential. TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms have shaped a culture where personal experiences can become public content. In this context, filming one's resignation becomes a way to tell one's story, mark a milestone in one's professional life, and celebrate newfound freedom.

Finally, "quitting" is part of a broader movement valuing well-being at work. Generation Z refuses to sacrifice their mental health or personal fulfillment for the sake of blind loyalty to the company. Leaving a job that doesn't suit them then becomes a positive act, a way to take care of themselves, while asserting their boundaries and autonomy.

Reactions from employers

While this trend reflects a need for authenticity and transparency, it also generates tension. For many employers, "quittoking" appears as a provocative, even disrespectful, gesture. Seeing an employee leave their post in front of a camera can be perceived as a public challenge to professional norms, and sometimes as negative publicity for the company.

Some managers also fear the consequences for the company's reputation and internal dynamics. A video intended to be humorous can be misinterpreted, and widespread sharing on social media can amplify the impact of an employee's departure. However, other employers are beginning to see this phenomenon from a different perspective, recognizing that these actions primarily reflect a need for recognition and a desire to express frustrations that might otherwise have remained hidden.

Between self-affirmation and new forms of communication

"Quitting" also reveals a shift in how people communicate and assert their professional identity. Filming one's resignation is not just an act of rebellion; it's a way to take control of one's narrative. In a world where careers are increasingly flexible and professional paths diverse, this type of gesture symbolizes a new way of thinking about work: less as an obligation and more as a personal experience to be created.

Furthermore, this practice encourages reflection on transparency and corporate culture. By openly expressing their dissatisfaction or desire for change, young people push organizations to rethink their management, internal communication, and ability to retain talent. Companies are thus beginning to recognize the importance of creating more inclusive, respectful, and fulfilling work environments.

A double-edged trend

However, it would be simplistic to view quitting solely in a positive light. This practice carries risks: publicly announcing a resignation can negatively impact one's job search, especially if certain statements are perceived as defamatory. It therefore requires a delicate balance between asserting oneself and managing one's professional image.

However, this trend deserves to be viewed with an open mind. It reveals that the world of work is evolving, that younger generations aspire to greater autonomy and meaning in their work, and that traditional methods of resignation no longer meet all expectations. It shows that a career can be viewed not as a series of constraints, but as a series of conscious and rewarding choices.

Ultimately, "quitting" is much more than just a TikTok trend: it's an indicator of the profound transformations sweeping through the professional world. It illustrates a generation that values personal fulfillment, authenticity, and transparency, while challenging certain established norms. Between self-affirmation and a search for meaning, this trend is as shocking as it is thought-provoking, forcing employers and employees to rethink their methods and expectations.