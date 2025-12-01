She dials the wrong phone number for Thanksgiving… and forges an unlikely friendship that has lasted 10 years.

In 2016, Wanda Dench, a grandmother from Arizona, mistakenly sent a Thanksgiving invitation text message to Jamal Hinton, a 17-year-old teenager, instead of her grandson. Touched by his playful reply, she welcomed him to the table, sealing a friendship that has now lasted 10 years.

The mistake that changed everything

Wanda Dench texted the wrong number and received this reply from Jamal Hinton: "Who are you?" She responded, "Your grandmother!" along with a selfie. Jamal Hinton then sent his own: "You're not my grandmother, but can I come anyway?" She accepted, true to the spirit of grandmothers who feed everyone. What could have remained a simple anecdote became a tradition: every year, Jamal returns to share Thanksgiving dinner with Wanda and her family.

An immediate and lasting connection

During their first Thanksgiving meal, the connection between the septuagenarian and the teenager was instant. Despite Wanda's illness (breast cancer) and the loss of her husband, they met every Thanksgiving, sharing meals, games, and gratitude around the family table. Their chance encounter blossomed into a genuine friendship, celebrated by millions of internet users moved by this story of unexpected kindness and a bond forged by chance.

A tradition that inspires the world

Jamal posts their reunion annually on X (formerly Twitter), touching millions of people: "It's destiny," Wanda confides. Even virtually during her chemotherapy, their bond persists, organizing calls and keeping alive the flame of a friendship born from a chance phone call. Over time, their story becomes a symbol of hope: that kindness can arise at any moment, even from a message sent by mistake. And every year, when Thanksgiving rolls around, their photo side by side reminds the world that family can also choose itself.

Beyond a simple viral anecdote

This story transcends social media: Wanda gets a tattoo with Jamal's help, while he becomes a basketball coach and host. Their genuine friendship, a symbol of unity in a divided world, is even the subject of a Netflix film in development. And while their daily lives evolve, one thing remains: this silent promise to stay there for each other. Every photo, every shared laugh serves as a reminder that some connections owe nothing to blood, but everything to kindness and chance. A simple wrong number that, years later, continues to inspire those who still dream of unexpected and profoundly human connections.

Happy Thanksgiving from MY FAMILY to yours 💞We are all wishing @dench_wanda a fast healthy recovery. Year 9 didn't go as planned but we will be back better than ever for YEAR 10. See you guys next year! 🦃🏡❤️ pic.twitter.com/GjHfb6hCE0 — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 29, 2024

In short, a simple text message sent to the wrong number sparked a bond that defies time, hardship, and generational differences. Ten years later, Wanda and Jamal prove that a seemingly insignificant gesture can open the door to a deep friendship, capable of warming hearts as much as any holiday meal. Their story reminds us that the most beautiful encounters sometimes arise where we least expect them—and that Thanksgiving, ultimately, celebrates chance as much as gratitude.