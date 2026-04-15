At 46, she shares what she wishes she had known at 36.

Society
Fabienne Ba.
@devinedwelling / Instagram

Content creator Erin Devine (@devinedwelling ) shared a personal reflection on the lessons she wishes she had known 10 years earlier. Her widely commented Instagram post touches on various aspects of her relationship with time, social expectations, and life choices.

A personal post that resonates online

In a post shared on social media, Erin confides: “I’m 46. Here are 5 things I’d tell my 36-year-old self…” She shares reflections drawn from her experience, addressing topics such as the perception of age, the expectations we set for ourselves, and the importance of following our own pace. Among the ideas she highlights are: “You’re not old at 40,” “There’s no such thing as ‘right’ timing,” “Pets are a commitment,” and “It’s okay not to please everyone.”

She concludes with an inspiring message: “Maybe you didn’t reach your peak in your teens, twenties, or thirties… Maybe your fulfillment comes in your forties. Stay on your path, trust the process, and let go.” Personal development content is among the most widely shared formats on social media platforms.

A message that resonates with many people

Posts addressing the experience of quarantine, such as those by Erin Devine (@devinedwelling ), are gaining increasing traction on social media, where discussions about aging and well-being are on the rise. Some studies suggest that digital platforms allow people to share personal experiences, fostering a sense of community. Erin's story fits into this trend, where individual experiences become topics for collective discussion.

By sharing the advice she would give to her 36-year-old self, Erin Devine (@devinedwelling ) offers a reflection on personal growth and the perception of time. Her account highlights the idea that life paths don't necessarily follow a linear trajectory.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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