This golfer is making her mark in a sport still dominated by men

Often considered an elite sport or a bourgeois pastime, golf is no longer just the preserve of gray-haired men in designer polo shirts. And on these meticulously manicured greens, women are no longer content to simply cruise the fairways in golf carts or admire the shots from upscale terraces. They are waving their clubs like flags in support of equality and respect. In this niche, Ellie Skoog excels.

Aiming for equality: the mission of this exceptional golfer

For some time now, golf has been inspiring fashion. Golfers' outfits are now considered everyday wear, even symbols of prestige. Knee-high socks, pastel visors, pleated skirts, and canvas jackets have left the hard-packed greens to adorn the silhouettes of trendy city dwellers. Aside from these aesthetic references, which have almost become a language in themselves, golf remains an enigmatic sport of the upper class. It's a discipline reserved for the highest echelons of society, where seniors in jerseys and loafers, or young men with proudly parted hair, parade across the course.

Women are a rare sight on these patchy lawns dotted with flags. The only ones in sight are often the members' partners, sipping cocktails with gloved fingers and enjoying special treatment. Or else they're camped out behind the reception desk, their smiles their only symbol.

Golfer Ellie Skoog is single-handedly rebalancing gender statistics and gently feminizing the sport. Moreover, she certainly stands out on these undulating greens. Far from being a "difference" or making a fool of herself, she tends to intimidate those who doubt her accuracy or try to give her lessons. One thing is for sure: she hasn't just been practicing on Wii Sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Skoog (@ellieeskoog)

A female career path that commands admiration

The Swedish-born woman in her thirties is no mere spectator on the green. Technically skilled, dexterous, agile, and persevering, she always overcomes obstacles, both literally and figuratively. While she may feel small on those countless square meters of the course, she has all the makings of a champion in this sport, which for a long time excluded women from official competitions.

Because it's important to remember: historically, golf was the preserve of conservative men. Some iconic institutions even banned women for decades. For example, the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club only admitted its first female players in 2012. And this inequality is also reflected in the number of female golfers. In the United States, women represent about a quarter of golfers, according to studies by the National Golf Foundation. So, through her performances, Ellie Skoog isn't just playing for glory, but also for collective recognition. Her demonstrations, whether on slopes, between lakes, or in the dirt, are a kind of revenge against years of exclusion and discrimination in sports .

Videos that reveal the full extent of his talent

You may have seen that viral video where a man tries to show off his golfing skills to a professional golfer. Caught red-handed mansplaining, he insists to the camera that his swing is bad and needs some work. He's actually facing an English champion who knows exactly where to position herself and how to hit the ball. He's left looking rather sheepish when Georgia Ball sends the ball soaring through the air and lands it squarely in the middle.

Ellie Skoog, the daughter of a golf coach who spent her childhood on the green more than in the park, also films herself to immortalize her prodigious skills and silence the skeptics. On her social media, she shows a more accessible side of this sport, often hidden behind social barriers. She reveals what goes on behind the scenes, the mistakes, the successes, and above all, the almost intimate relationship she has with the course.

Her videos don't just tell the story of a talented golfer. They tell the story of a woman taking her place in a world that hasn't always been kind to her. Each swing becomes a silent response to prejudice, each ball sent far away a way of reminding everyone that talent has no uniform , no gender, and no need to ask permission.

While she can tell the difference between a wooden and an iron club, she has above all a steely mind in a sport where male members don't have much common sense.