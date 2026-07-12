The 3 essential items to take with you for a day at the beach

A day at the beach promises relaxation, swimming, sunbathing, and lounging. To fully enjoy this getaway, it's best to pack a few essentials in your bag before you leave. Here are three must-haves to ensure a comfortable, enjoyable, and hassle-free day.

1. Sunscreen, your best ally

It's impossible to imagine a day at the seaside without good sun protection. Even when the sun seems to be hiding, UV rays are still very much present and are intensified by the reflection from the water and sand.

A high SPF sunscreen is therefore essential. Remember to apply it generously before sun exposure and reapply regularly, especially after swimming. To complete this routine, a hat or cap and a pair of sunglasses offer extra protection while adding a touch of style. Everything you need to take care of your skin and eyes throughout the day.

2. A water bottle to stay well hydrated

Between the heat, the sun, and swimming, your body loses water quickly. That's why a water bottle, preferably insulated to keep your drink nice and cold, deserves a prime spot in your beach bag.

Ideally, you should drink regularly, without waiting until you're thirsty, to maintain your energy and comfort. For a change of pace, you can also bring along some water-rich fruits, such as watermelon or melon. A refreshing and delicious break that's always welcome.

3. A large towel or a multi-functional sarong

To settle comfortably on the sand, dry off after a swim, or simply enjoy a moment of relaxation, a large beach towel is an absolute must-have. If you appreciate practical accessories, a sarong is also an excellent option. Lightweight and easy to carry, it transforms as you wish into a towel, blanket, sunshade, or even an impromptu beach outfit. One accessory, but a multitude of uses.

The little extras that make all the difference

Once you've slipped these essentials into your bag, a few accessories can make your day even more enjoyable.

A waterproof pouch will protect your phone from sand and water, while a spacious beach bag will make it easy to carry all your belongings.

You can also bring a good book, your favorite playlist or a small snack to fully enjoy this break by the water.

These details often make all the difference in enjoying a relaxing day.

With good sun protection, regular hydration, and a large towel or sarong, you already have everything you need for a wonderful day at the beach. All that's left is to get comfortable, breathe in the sea air, and fully enjoy every moment.