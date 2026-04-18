Fewer skills, more dependence: why "deskilling" is so worrying

Technology simplifies your life, sometimes even impresses you. Behind this efficiency, however, a question arises more and more frequently: what if, by delegating so much, certain skills end up disappearing? This is what is called "deskilling," a phenomenon that intrigues as much as it raises questions.

An old concept that is making a comeback.

The term "deskilling" is not new. It was theorized as early as the 1970s by sociologist Harry Braverman , who analyzed the effects of industrialization on work. His idea? By constantly dividing tasks, we sometimes reduce the overall vision of a profession. A person becomes an expert in a specific skill, but loses part of the overall understanding.

Today, this concept is making a strong comeback with digital technology. Digital tools, intelligent software, and artificial intelligence are transforming the way you use your skills, both at work and in everyday life.

When machines do (almost) everything

Automation continues to advance. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, a large portion of professional activities could be transformed, particularly those based on repetitive or analytical tasks. For its part, the OECD emphasizes that jobs are evolving rapidly, with skills changing rather than disappearing completely.

In practical terms, this means that certain skills are used less. For example, you might use a GPS without thinking about the route, or an autocorrect feature without really analyzing your mistakes. Yet your body, your brain, and your adaptability remain central to all of this. You are not "less competent," you are simply using your resources differently.

An addiction to digital tools?

This is where the concerns arise. By increasingly entrusting certain tasks to technology, could you become dependent on these tools? UNESCO emphasizes a key point: it is essential to develop digital skills while maintaining a critical mindset.

Yes, tools can make your daily life easier, but they can also change the way you think, analyze, or make decisions. The World Economic Forum points out, however, that these changes aren't all negative. They also create new needs: creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking. In other words, some skills are fading away… while others are becoming more prominent.

What this phenomenon (deskilling) ultimately reveals is a transformation. Perhaps fewer skills in some areas, but also more in others. And within this movement, one thing remains essential: your ability to understand and make informed choices in a world where technology is playing an increasingly important role.