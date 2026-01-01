"Cheaper than a retirement home": they've been living on a cruise ship for years

Marty and Jess Ansen are not just travelers: they are true pioneers of a floating retirement. Retired, great-grandparents, and lovers of the sea, they decided in June 2022 to turn their passion into a lifestyle. Their home base? The Coral Princess. Their routine? A non-stop series of cruises , more than fifty to date, for a total well over 500 days at sea.

A welcome escape after the lockdowns

Like many, you may have felt the need for a change of pace after the Covid period. For Marty and Jess, this need for renewal manifested as a radical decision: sell, declutter, simplify, and then leave. On board, life immediately becomes lighter. No more chores, no more domestic constraints. Beds are made effortlessly, dishes vanish as if by magic, and energy can finally be devoted to what truly matters: enjoyment.

Each day begins with the gentle lapping of the ocean and fills with activities that nourish both body and mind. Ping-pong to keep reflexes sharp, walks on the deck to celebrate movement, moments of relaxation on the balcony savoring a cool drink, skin warmed by the sun. Here, well-being isn't a slogan, it's a way of life.

Familiar faces on board

By making so many crossings, you eventually become a familiar face. On the Coral Princess, Marty and Jess are greeted like friends. The crew recognizes them, the passengers embrace them, and conversations flow as easily as sunsets. They've forged bonds in every port, sharing laughter, stories, and meals. Their presence is reassuring, inspiring, and proves that an aging body can remain curious, active, and fully alive.

A surprising financial equation

The question you're probably asking yourself is: how much does it cost? The answer is surprising. According to the couple, their life on a cruise costs them less than a traditional stay in a retirement home. Everything is included: varied meals, shows, sports and cultural activities, not to mention access to onboard medical care.

No unexpected bills, no accumulating extra expenses. The budget is under control, and the comfort is very real. Why pay more to stay put when the sea offers movement, discovery, and an enviable quality of life? Their reasoning is clear and is appealing to more and more seniors.

A retreat that ultimately celebrates the body and freedom

Choosing a retreat at sea is also about honoring your body as it is, without pressure. Activities adapt to all paces, people mingle without judgment, and everyone finds their place. Swimming pools, lectures, shows, distant ports of call: you change your surroundings without ever having to unpack.

Safety is paramount, health is monitored, and the mind is constantly stimulated. This doesn't prevent some people from remaining hesitant about cruising, which they perceive as an environmentally unfriendly option, to the point of choosing to avoid it altogether.

Far from being an escape, this choice is an affirmation: Marty and Jess show that it is possible to grow old actively, with pleasure and enthusiasm. Their story inspires those who dream of open horizons and a retirement that rhymes with fluid daily life rather than routine.