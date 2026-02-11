Margot Robbie talks about the "worst" gift she's ever received from an actor, and it's related to her body.

Currently starring in the film adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," Margot Robbie is doing a string of interviews to promote this highly anticipated film. But the revelation she shared with Complex magazine wasn't about her new role, nor her chemistry with the charismatic Jacob Elordi, her co-star. She revealed the appalling gift she received early in her career from an actor. And while roses may prick her hands, this red-flag-like present severely damaged her self-esteem.

A book that implies "you have to lose weight to be beautiful"

Margot Robbie, who has traded her candy-pink outfits for the period costumes typical of Brontë's novels, is making headlines. After lending her likeness to Barbie, the 35-year-old actress brings to life Catherine Earnshaw, the impulsive and tempestuous heroine of Wuthering Heights. This new performance adds to the already dazzling filmography of the blue-eyed blonde.

Hollywood's rising star, who is proving once again the full extent of her talent, took advantage of an interview to discuss an unfortunate career mishap. Spoiled by their fans, stars receive personalized gifts and hand-knitted sweaters. But Margot Robbie received a gift of a completely different nature. And it speaks volumes about the pressure to be thin in the film industry.

In a joint interview with singer Charli XCX, also in the cast of Wuthering Heights, she shared the worst gift she'd ever received from a colleague. "At the very beginning of my career, an actor I was working with gave me a book titled Why French Women Don't Gain Weight," the actress recalled to Complex. For her, the book was unambiguous, a veiled criticism, an invitation to "eat less."

It's a bit like giving a gym membership for Christmas or shapewear for Valentine's Day; it's deeply hurtful to the recipient. It's a rather unsubtle way of sending a message about appearance, the number one selection criterion in the film industry.

Margot Robbie, a constant target of body shaming

Stunned by this gift, which had a devastating effect on her confidence, Margot Robbie still vividly remembers it. "Basically, he gave me a book to make me understand that I needed to lose weight. I was like, 'Wow!'" she exclaimed to the camera. She didn't elaborate on the giver of this inappropriate present, claiming it was "a very long time ago." This behind-the-scenes anecdote, which has rekindled old teenage traumas for many women, points to a deeper problem. This book alone embodies the pressure actresses face every day on set.

In this profession where physical appearance seems to matter more than acting, women's bodies are constantly scrutinized, analyzed, commented on, and blamed for everything. Margot Robbie was no exception to this microscopic examination, this onslaught of online hate. During her pregnancy, a time when the body performs a miracle of nature, malicious internet users redoubled their attacks. "Her body is ruined," "Too fat," "We've lost a legend," were some of the comments. This was a virtual extension of the suggestively titled book she received at the dawn of her success.

Lectures about women's appearance are a deeply ingrained ritual of humiliation. The talent of film actresses seems to be reduced to their waist size, and their worth to their measurements.

An alarming illustration of the cult of thinness in Hollywood

Margot Robbie isn't the first to suffer from Hollywood's uncompromising and stereotypical gaze. In this industry, the tyranny of thinness reigns supreme. Worse, the myth of the objectified woman, with her customizable figure, persists. This book, which Margot Robbie finds deeply objectionable (and rightly so), is yet another piece of evidence of this aesthetic oppression.

Many actresses are breaking the silence surrounding this sad reality, still considered a mere "requirement" or even a constraint of the profession. Lili Reinhart was thus ordered to suck in her stomach before filming a scene, while Jennifer Lawrence had to lose 7 kilos in two weeks on the orders of a producer, clearly intolerant of curves.

This book isn't just an awkward gift. It's a subtle attack, a manual for controlling the body. In any case, Margot Robbie has more than had her revenge.