Why did this helmet lead to the exclusion of a Ukrainian athlete from the Olympics?

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has been disqualified from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics for refusing to remove his helmet, which was adorned with portraits of Ukrainian athletes who died in the war. This act of tribute was deemed contrary to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) rules regarding athletes' expressions during competitions.

The helmet, a symbol of tribute to the deceased

The helmet displayed the faces of several Ukrainian athletes who had died since the beginning of the conflict, such as weightlifter Alina Perehudova and boxer Pavlo Ischenko. Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych wanted to pay tribute to them, explaining that "their sacrifice allowed him to be at the Olympics." Despite repeated requests from the IOC, he refused to change his helmet before his race.

A decision confirmed after a final interview

IOC President Kirsty Coventry met with the athlete "to find a compromise," but without success. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) jury then invalidated his accreditation. Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych had been dominating training and is therefore considering an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Reactions and tensions surrounding the rules

Ukrainian fans present expressed their shock, with one describing the decision as "very bad," according to a statement obtained by CNN Sports . The Latvian federation officially protested, demanding its reinstatement. The IOC, at a press conference, emphasized the neutrality of the playing field: "It's not the message, it's the venue that matters."

Ultimately, this case highlights the conflict between personal tributes and the sporting neutrality demanded by the IOC. The exclusion of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, while compliant with the regulations, raises questions about the leeway athletes have to express their human values at major events. The debate is likely to continue beyond the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Margot Robbie talks about the "worst" gift she's ever received from an actor, and it's related to her body.

