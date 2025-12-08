Search here...

A Chinese man speaks out about his country's crazy beauty standards

Society
Léa Michel
@hesui923/Instagram

Content creator @ur.chinese.unc recently caused a sensation with a viral video addressing the very strict and sometimes unrealistic beauty standards in China.

Strict and critical beauty standards

In her reel, @ur.chinese.unc explains that women in China are very quickly judged on their physical appearance: they are considered "too fat," "too dark-skinned," or "too short." These kinds of remarks, often taken for granted in everyday life, reveal the particularly strong pressure to conform to beauty standards that weighs on young women.

The video sparked numerous shocked reactions online, with many questioning the severity—and especially the unrealistic nature—of these beauty standards. Many expressed outrage, denouncing a form of "body policing" that has become almost systematic. Comments included: "What do you mean fat? She's super thin, it's ridiculous, what am I then?" and "It seems like you have to be a ghost to be considered 'thin' in their eyes."

Popular beauty quizzes on social media

Content creator @ur.chinese.unc also describes several beauty tests that have become very trendy on Chinese social media:

  • The A4 sheet test where a woman's height must not exceed the width of an A4 sheet held vertically.
  • The navel test, which consists of touching your navel by passing your arm behind your back down onto your stomach.
  • The fish collarbone test, which measures whether the collarbone is hollow enough for a small fish to "swim" in.
  • The "cool skin" test aims to assess skin tone, with a preference for a very pale complexion, considered a beauty standard.

A critique of imposed standards

The comments under the video reveal widespread outrage at these imposed standards for women, with many denouncing the absurdity and danger of such expectations. Several internet users point to the psychological impact these demands can have, noting that they perpetuate insecurities, encourage constant comparison, and fuel a culture where appearance trumps everything else. Others emphasize that these unrealistic standards contribute to reinforcing deeply ingrained sexist stereotypes that reduce women to a checklist of physical characteristics.

The shared message is clear: everyone is beautiful in their own way, and it's essential to value the diversity of bodies, faces, and identities. Many encourage people to step back from these toxic messages and cultivate a more compassionate self-image.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 何穗 sui he (@hesui923)

In summary, this video has opened up a broader debate on body diversity and the social pressure surrounding beauty ideals, reminding us that beauty cannot be measured with a ruler or a piece of paper. Rejecting these oppressive standards not only protects self-esteem but also contributes to building a more inclusive society, where everyone can exist without being judged according to superficial and unattainable criteria.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
These cities pulled out all the stops for Christmas: their Christmas trees are true masterpieces.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

These cities pulled out all the stops for Christmas: their Christmas trees are true masterpieces.

As the holiday season approaches, some cities are pulling out all the stops to transform their squares and...

The end of showers? This machine that "washes humans" is causing a buzz

The idea seemed far-fetched yesterday, yet today it's a reality: a machine that washes you like clothes, without...

A football match high above the void: his feat sends shivers down the web's spine

Russian content creator Sergey Boytsov (@sergeyboytcov ) recently played the first football match on a platform suspended beneath...

This country where more and more women are not wearing bras

France stands out in Europe as the country where the most women adopt the "no bra" look, with...

Because of their daughter's online success, they lose their jobs

Sophie Rain, a young American content creator, has become a major "star" on adult platforms since 2023, generating...

At 88 years old, he was still working… until internet users decided to change his life

Ed Bambas, an 88-year-old American veteran, continues to work in a supermarket near Detroit to support himself. He...

© 2025 The Body Optimist