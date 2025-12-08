A Chinese man speaks out about his country's crazy beauty standards

Content creator @ur.chinese.unc recently caused a sensation with a viral video addressing the very strict and sometimes unrealistic beauty standards in China.

Strict and critical beauty standards

In her reel, @ur.chinese.unc explains that women in China are very quickly judged on their physical appearance: they are considered "too fat," "too dark-skinned," or "too short." These kinds of remarks, often taken for granted in everyday life, reveal the particularly strong pressure to conform to beauty standards that weighs on young women.

The video sparked numerous shocked reactions online, with many questioning the severity—and especially the unrealistic nature—of these beauty standards. Many expressed outrage, denouncing a form of "body policing" that has become almost systematic. Comments included: "What do you mean fat? She's super thin, it's ridiculous, what am I then?" and "It seems like you have to be a ghost to be considered 'thin' in their eyes."

Popular beauty quizzes on social media

Content creator @ur.chinese.unc also describes several beauty tests that have become very trendy on Chinese social media:

The A4 sheet test where a woman's height must not exceed the width of an A4 sheet held vertically.

The navel test, which consists of touching your navel by passing your arm behind your back down onto your stomach.

The fish collarbone test, which measures whether the collarbone is hollow enough for a small fish to "swim" in.

The "cool skin" test aims to assess skin tone, with a preference for a very pale complexion, considered a beauty standard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ur Chinese Unc (@ur.chinese.unc)

A critique of imposed standards

The comments under the video reveal widespread outrage at these imposed standards for women, with many denouncing the absurdity and danger of such expectations. Several internet users point to the psychological impact these demands can have, noting that they perpetuate insecurities, encourage constant comparison, and fuel a culture where appearance trumps everything else. Others emphasize that these unrealistic standards contribute to reinforcing deeply ingrained sexist stereotypes that reduce women to a checklist of physical characteristics.

The shared message is clear: everyone is beautiful in their own way, and it's essential to value the diversity of bodies, faces, and identities. Many encourage people to step back from these toxic messages and cultivate a more compassionate self-image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 何穗 sui he (@hesui923)

In summary, this video has opened up a broader debate on body diversity and the social pressure surrounding beauty ideals, reminding us that beauty cannot be measured with a ruler or a piece of paper. Rejecting these oppressive standards not only protects self-esteem but also contributes to building a more inclusive society, where everyone can exist without being judged according to superficial and unattainable criteria.