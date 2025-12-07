The end of showers? This machine that "washes humans" is causing a buzz

The idea seemed far-fetched yesterday, yet today it's a reality: a machine that washes you like clothes, without any shaking of course, is causing a stir on social media. Halfway between science fiction and very real innovation, this "human washing machine" is emerging as one of the most unusual objects of the end of 2025.

A star attraction in Japan

The 2025 World Expo in Japan certainly offered its share of surprises, but none generated as much buzz as this futuristic capsule. The Japanese company Science Corp, already renowned for its high-tech approach to everyday life, has just announced the official launch of its machine designed to… wash entire people. At the Osaka Expo, the prototype drew impressive queues, becoming one of the stars of the show. It must be said that the concept is enough to attract even the most skeptical.

How does this machine that washes people work?

The principle is almost disconcertingly simple: instead of stepping into a regular shower, you lie down in a cocoon-like capsule. Once the lid is closed, the device takes care of everything. It gently cleanses you, like a washing machine, but without spinning and with particular attention paid to your comfort. All this is accompanied by relaxing music that transforms an ordinary routine into a moment of tranquility.

An idea born in the 1970s

This astonishing creation is inspired by a model presented at the Osaka World Expo… in 1970. The current president of Science, then 10 years old, was deeply impressed by this visionary invention. Decades later, he decided to reinvent it in a modern version. Science spokesperson Sachiko Maekura even explains that the machine "not only cleanses the body, but also the soul." To achieve this, it incorporates heart rate monitoring and tracking of certain vital signs, guaranteeing an immersive, gentle, and safe experience.

Limited production and a dizzying price

The prototype presented at Expo 2025 caught the attention of an American hotel chain interested in potential commercialization. Encouraged by this enthusiasm, the company Science decided to launch an initial production run. As a result, a hotel in Osaka purchased the very first unit and is already preparing to install this extraordinary service.

Among the first buyers is Yamada Denki, a well-known Japanese consumer electronics chain, which hopes to attract customers thanks to the device's rarity. And the rarity is indeed real: only about fifty units will be produced. As for the price, local media are reporting around 60 million yen, or nearly €331,000. This sum places the machine firmly in the category of exceptional technological objects.

An innovation adapted to the Japanese rhythm

In Japan, where days are often long and time is a daily struggle, a machine capable of offering a quick, thorough, and relaxing cleanse is likely to be a hit. It allows people to dedicate a moment of well-being to their bodies, without any constraints. The big question, however, remains whether this invention will achieve the same success internationally. Will it be able to win over users from other cultures, accustomed to their own shower or bath rituals?

What is certain is that technology continues to exceed our expectations and enter realms we couldn't even imagine yesterday. A machine that washes people: who would have bet on that? And yet, it exists, ready to transform a mundane task into a futuristic experience.