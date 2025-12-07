These cities pulled out all the stops for Christmas: their Christmas trees are true masterpieces.

As the holiday season approaches, some cities are pulling out all the stops to transform their squares and shopping centers into dazzling light displays. These monumental Christmas trees are not mere decorations: they are true works of art. The Civitatis 2025 ranking reveals unique creations where tradition, innovation, and magic converge.

Paris: A magical experience under the dome of Galeries Lafayette

In Paris, a breathtaking spectacle awaits visitors to Galeries Lafayette Haussmann. This year, the Christmas tree rises to a height of 16 meters and is adorned with 560 kg of red ribbons and 8 kilometers of LED garlands. Themed "The Most Beautiful Gift" by illustrator Jeanne Detallante, it transforms the famous dome into a magical setting. Around it, enchanting window displays tell magical stories, while the city offers nighttime rides on illuminated buses to extend the enchantment. Paris thus proves – once again – that elegance and creativity can combine to delight young and old alike.

Rio: A giant floating on the lagoon

After a four-year absence, the floating Christmas tree in the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon has returned to illuminate Rio de Janeiro. A true symbol of collective joy, this giant tree not only lights up the night sky but is also reflected in the lagoon's waters, creating a unique aquatic panorama. Its vibrant colors harmonize with the city lights to offer an unforgettable visual experience. For locals and tourists alike, witnessing the lighting of this floating giant has become an unmissable festive ritual.

Vilnius and Prague: historical and modern masterpieces

In Europe, Vilnius and Prague have also gone all out to attract visitors. In the Lithuanian capital, an impressive 20-meter metal dome stands proudly in the central square. Its 5 kilometers of lights surround a traditional Christmas market, blending local crafts and delicacies in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Prague, for its part, erects a 24-meter Christmas tree in the famous Old Town Square. Until January 6, concerts, Gothic shows, and entertainment enchant passersby, transforming the historic heart into a veritable life-size Christmas tale.

Strasbourg, Budapest and New York: vibrant traditions

Strasbourg, often called the European capital of Christmas, maintains its reputation with a majestic Christmas tree and illuminations that transform the city into a picture-postcard wonderland. Budapest combines tradition and modernity, with decorations that highlight the historic architecture and festive markets along the Danube.

In New York, the famous Rockefeller Center continues to fascinate: every year, its Christmas tree attracts thousands of visitors and becomes a universal symbol of conviviality and light during this festive period.

These cities demonstrate that Christmas is much more than just a holiday: it's a time when art, creativity, and emotion come together to create unforgettable memories. Every tree, whether floating, metallic, or monumental, tells a story and invites visitors on an enchanting journey. Visitors no longer come simply to admire decorations; they come to experience a complete sensory journey, where light, color, and tradition intertwine to celebrate the collective magic.

When Christmas trees become experiments

Beyond their size and brilliance, these fir trees embody a positive philosophy: celebrating the beauty of life, encouraging connection, and sharing a moment of simple yet profound happiness. Whether strolling through the markets of Vilnius, admiring the reflections in the Rio lagoon, or marveling beneath the Parisian dome, each of these trees reminds us that Christmas is above all a celebration of emotions and togetherness.

In short, these festive creations transform each city into a modern-day fairy tale. They invite residents and visitors to celebrate collective magic, share moments of joy, and remember that beauty is often found in the details, the wonder, and the light that we give and receive.