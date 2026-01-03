"Men want a woman who stays at home": this streamer's words are causing controversy

Asmongold, an ultra-popular streamer known as "Zack Asmongold", recently sparked a massive online debate by explaining, in his opinion, "why female streaming stars like Cinna and Pokimane remain single".

Context: a reaction to the "loneliness of streamers"

In a recent stream, Asmongold responded to complaints from female streamers about their love lives. His provocative statement— "Men want a woman who stays home, takes care of the kids, and cooks" —immediately sparked outrage. Delivered live, it deeply divided the gaming community and far beyond. According to him, these independent, career-driven female influencers don't fit the traditional expectations of many men, whom he describes as "attached to a model of womanhood centered on the home, family, and housework."

Widely shared on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), the video racked up millions of views in just a few days, sparking outrage, debate, and strong reactions. Many denounced it as a backward, sexist, and misogynistic vision, pointing out that in 2025, reducing a woman's value or desirability to her domestic role is not only outdated but deeply problematic.

Certainly, there are still men who think this way, but normalizing or presenting this view as a majority male expectation amounts to confining women to a role that corresponds neither to the evolution of society nor to the aspirations of millions of them. A woman is not "made" to take care of the home: she can be independent, ambitious, career-driven, a content creator, a mother, or not—or all of these at once—according to her own choices.

Asmongold shares his take on why some top female streamers like Cinna and Pokimane are still single 😳👀 “Guys want a woman who'll stay home, take care of the kids, and cook.” 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/xy7kabeMR2 — veizau (@veizau) December 31, 2025

Two camps are clashing: tradition vs. modernity

The statement opened the floodgates to a heated debate:

Those who favor the "traditional" approach: many men agree, arguing that modern society has lost stable family values. "Men want a partner who prioritizes home, not a professional rival," reads one comment.

Opponents: others denounce a sexist and retrograde vision. "It's pure misogyny: reducing women to housewives," they retort. A viral tweet sums it up: "I'd rather die alone than be a housewife."

On X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, the discussions are heated, opposing female independence and gender roles perceived as natural by some.

Pokimane, a frequent target of misogynistic criticism

Since her debut on streaming platforms, Pokimane – whose real name is Imane Anys – has faced a constant barrage of sexist criticism. A prominent figure on Twitch and YouTube, she embodies female success in a world still largely dominated by men. This visibility is unfortunately regularly accompanied by misogynistic attacks, ranging from comments about her appearance to unjustified questioning of her abilities.

Far from being discouraged, Pokimane learned to navigate these recurring attacks with resilience, publicly denouncing the pervasive sexism and calling for better online moderation. Her experience illustrates the specific obstacles faced by women content creators and underscores the need for profound change in digital culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pokimane (@pokimanelol)

The streamer Asmongold, known for his conservative views and criticism, is unfiltered. This comment is consistent with his recurring analyses of "male loneliness" and gender dynamics on Twitch.