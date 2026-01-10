Search here...

Deemed "too feminist", this statement about the "ideal woman" is causing controversy.

Feminism
Léa Michel
jakub/Pexels

A viral statement by a female internet user on X (formerly Twitter) contrasting men's expectations of the "ideal woman" with their own "mediocrity" is inflaming debates, dividing internet users between feminist supporters and conservative critics.

The punchline that divides

In early January 2026, a female internet user wrote: “Men dream of a woman who looks like a model after giving birth, who, despite housework and children, remains beautiful at all times, splits the bills equally, and submits, but all they can offer her is this dingy house. If you are the ideal woman for men, your life will always be hell!” This thread, accompanied by a satirical image of a “perfect” wife, garnered thousands of likes and retweets within 24 hours.

Massive agreements: the "supermodel-maid"

In the comments, support pours in: "Ask them what a good wife is and they'll describe a model who behaves like a servant," one subscriber quips, while another adds, "They want a traditional woman who pays half the bills and looks like Margot Robbie after her C-section." The women share their daily frustrations, denouncing the hypocrisy of superhuman expectations—"perfect body," total devotion, financial independence—without emotional or material reciprocity.

Counter-attacks: "too feminist"

Critics, however, counterattack: "Too feminist, men just want a balanced partner, not a perpetual victim," retorts one user, accusing the post on X (formerly Twitter) of fueling gender division. Others downplay it: "If you're looking for a prince, own your standards. It's a two-for-one situation." This polarization reflects current tensions: on one side, criticism of patriarchal norms; on the other, a rejection perceived as anti-male.

This viral clash exposes deep divisions: women aspire to genuine equality, while some men defend a hybrid ideal—economically subservient and always available. Beyond the insults, the post raises the question: does an "ideal woman" exist without mutual compromise? In this war of words, the truth seems to lie somewhere in between, far from the extremes.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"Men want a woman who stays at home": this streamer's words are causing controversy

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Men want a woman who stays at home": this streamer's words are causing controversy

Asmongold, an ultra-popular streamer known as "Zack Asmongold", recently sparked a massive online debate by explaining, in his...

In Ethiopia, these female skateboarders are challenging the patriarchy and breaking traditions.

In the bustling streets of Addis Ababa, a group of young women are transforming the concrete into a...

Deprived of schooling, Afghan girls defy the ban to learn

Since the Taliban seized power in 2021, Afghan girls have been massively excluded from school. Deprived of access...

This woman recounts the misogynistic harassment she endures on a daily basis.

On TikTok, a content creator known as Jessie (@jessie.song) recently shared a poignant testimony from a Chinese woman...

Things that are never said about the lives of women entrepreneurs

Behind the inspiring portraits of female entrepreneurs often highlighted, the daily reality is more nuanced, even more difficult...

Women band together to run and are harassed by men

Running should be a source of freedom, joy, and reconnection with one's body. Yet, for many women, this...

© 2025 The Body Optimist