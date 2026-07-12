"Can we normalize body hair on women?": Internet users share their opinions

Feminism
Fabienne Baure
Photo d'illustration : Samson Katt / Pexels

Women have body hair. Men do too. Yet this biological reality continues to fuel debates and comments, especially on social media. A simple question posted online recently reignited a discussion that goes far beyond body hair: the freedom to do what one wants with one's body, without pressure or judgment.

Is female body hair a non-issue?

It all started with a simple question: "Can we normalize women having body hair?" Within hours, reactions multiplied. Thousands of internet users shared their perspectives, experiences, and feelings about the still-present pressures surrounding female body hair . Ultimately, many believe there shouldn't even be a debate. Body hair is part of the human body, regardless of gender. Women are born with hair on their legs, underarms, or other parts of their bodies, and that's perfectly normal.

A personal choice, not an obligation

Among the testimonies, one message recurs insistently: every woman should be able to do what suits her, without having to justify herself. Some women enjoy shaving or waxing because they feel better that way. Others prefer to keep their natural body hair. And there is no "right" or "wrong" way to do it. The essential thing is that this choice is motivated by personal desire, and not by fear of how others will see them or by beauty standards that still often impose "perfectly smooth" skin as the "feminine ideal."

These dictates are still very much present.

While attitudes are changing, many people say they grew up with the idea that a woman "should" be hairless. Some explain that they started very young, sometimes as early as adolescence, to avoid teasing or comments. Other internet users admit to still feeling apprehensive before going to the beach or wearing clothes that reveal their legs or underarms. Added to this are the comments on social media, where a simple photo showing a woman with body hair can still trigger a torrent of criticism. Many denounce this habit of judging other people's bodies (especially women's), when it is a natural characteristic.

Body hair has nothing to do with hygiene.

Another idea widely challenged in the discussions is the association between body hair and poor hygiene. Online users point out that having body hair does not mean being less clean. Hygiene depends on grooming habits, not on the presence or absence of hair. This persistent confusion, however, contributes to fueling certain prejudices.

A representation of the body that evolves

More and more content creators, models, and public figures are choosing to show their body hair without trying to hide it. These images allow some women to see themselves reflected in more diverse representations of the body. Without imposing a new ideal, this visibility simply reminds us that there are different ways to inhabit one's body and that all deserve the same respect.

@sirenessence Replying to @MG Come on, let's love our body hair ❤️❤️ #bodyhair #feminism #foryou #fyp ♬ Natural Emotions - Muspace Lofi

What if we simply stopped judging?

Ultimately, this discussion isn't just about body hair. It questions our relationship with our bodies, beauty standards, and individual freedom. Shaving, waxing, waxing only at certain times, or doing nothing at all: all these options are legitimate. What should no longer be considered normal, however, are the injunctions that dictate what women's bodies should look like, nor the judgments that still accompany those who deviate from these norms.

Because ultimately, body hair shouldn't be a subject of controversy. It's part of the human body. The real issue lies elsewhere: allowing everyone to make their own choices freely, for themselves, without social pressure and without having to endure comments from strangers, both in real life and on social media.

Fabienne Baure
Fabienne Baure
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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